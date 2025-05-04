If you firmly believe that bigger is always better, MINI is outdoing BMW in the exhaust game. The new John Cooper Works hatchback and convertible feature a centrally mounted exhaust tip larger than anything you’ll find on an M Performance or even a full-fledged M car. This unexpected detail was revealed by MINI Head of Design Holger Hampf. He previously led BMW Group Designworks and has held his current role since October 1, 2024.

In an interview with BMWBLOG at Auto Shanghai 2025, Hampf told us that most of the design discussions centered on the car’s rear end. The back of the F66 and F67 changed the most compared to the outgoing generation. He acknowledged that some enthusiasts miss the old dual-exhaust setup. Additionally, he noted a broader trend in the industry: the return of visible exhaust tips. For example, BMW is fitting quad pipes even on M Performance models as small as the M135 and X1 M35i.

As reported about a month ago, the latest gasoline JCW models still technically have a dual exhaust system. Hidden beneath the rear bumper is another single tip. However, it only becomes active when the engine revs above 3,000 rpm or when it’s cold. This secondary pipe is automatically engaged and can’t be triggered manually. From our test drive, it was more noticeable from inside the cabin than from the outside.

For fans of combustion-powered MINIs, there’s good news: the Oxford-based brand has dropped its plan to go fully electric by the end of the decade. That means ICE power will live on into the 2030s, though how long it lasts remains unclear. Logically, the transition to a fully electric lineup will happen gradually, likely beginning in markets with the strictest emissions standards. We’re primarily talking about the 27 countries that make up the European Union.

In the meantime, there’s still plenty of opportunity to enjoy a gas-powered MINI with a BMW B38 or B48 under the hood. You can also get a B47 diesel in the Countryman D. Just don’t expect a manual gearbox because the stick shift is sadly not making a comeback.