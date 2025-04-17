MINI has had a change of heart. It’s not ready to wave goodbye to the internal combustion engine just yet. The brand had intended to become the BMW Group’s first purely electric marque as early as 2030, but that’s no longer the plan. Instead, the Oxford-based automaker will continue to sell ICE cars into the next decade.

Michael Peyton, Vice President of MINI of the Americas, explained in a conversation with Automotive News: “We’re still moving in that direction, but we’ve seen, particularly for North America, ICE is still very much a thing and will be for the foreseeable future. So we have changed a bit of our approach as a brand [and are] going to build ICE longer.”

Reading between the lines, demand for EVs, especially in the United States, just isn’t where MINI had anticipated. Current projections indicate that gas-powered cars will remain necessary and continue to be so for the foreseeable future. MINI isn’t abandoning its goal of going fully electric, but the timeline has definitely shifted. The fact that it is not feasible to sell the electric Cooper hatchback and Aceman crossover in the US due to tariffs certainly hinders the company’s EV ambitions.

Before it phases out ICE, the British brand could even expand its gasoline lineup. Peyton hinted at the possibility of a small crossover with a conventional powertrain positioned below the Countryman. It would make sense in North America, where the Aceman (J05) is not coming. It will remain a forbidden fruit not just because China makes it, but also because MINI recently decided not to build the model in Oxford starting next year. Sadly, the same goes for the electric three-door hatch (J01).

“Where Aceman fits that bill around the world, there’s something [a small gas SUV] that helps us fill in that” gap in North America, Peyton said. However, he clarified that such a model isn’t on the immediate horizon. What is certain, though, is MINI’s continued commitment to internal combustion: “You’ll see investment in new ICE products. We’re going to continue to make sure we’re building products for those customers.” New models at both ends of the lineup are a possibility, one smaller than the 3-Door Hardtop and one bigger than the Countryman. Peyton ruled out the idea of a pickup truck for the obvious reason: who would buy one?

In the meantime, 2025 is shaping up to be a strong year for MINI. After refreshing its entire lineup in 2024, the brand posted a 4.1% increase in first-quarter deliveries, reaching 64,626 units. Of those, 35.3% were EVs. Still, with ICE demand remaining firm, gas engines are expected to continue well beyond 2030.

Source: Automotive News