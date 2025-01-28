BMW is making its electric 5 Series models even better. From March 2025, the all-electric BMW i5 Sedan and i5 Touring will come with upgrades that improve efficiency, extend range, and add extra touches of luxury inside. Naturally, the big news is a boost in range—up to 47 kilometers more on the WLTP cycle (depending on the model and options). There are no figures yet for the U.S. bound models which are rated by the EPA.

In a press release, BMW says that this improvement is thanks to the use of silicon carbide semiconductors in the car’s power electronics. You might be wondering, what are silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductors? They are advanced electronic components made from a combination of silicon and carbon. SiC semiconductors outperform traditional silicon-based ones in many ways, making them especially valuable in high-performance systems like electric vehicles. In this case, these advanced components make the motors run more efficiently by reducing energy loss.

Additionally, BMW has introduced low-rolling-resistance tires paired with new aerodynamic wheels to cut down on drag. Even the wheel bearings have been fine-tuned to help save power. We’ve seen these improvements already on the upcoming BMW iX Facelift. The new 19-inch aerodynamic 1056 bi-color wheels are now available as an option for the BMW i5 eDrive40 and i5 xDrive40.

Thanks to these upgrades, energy consumption for the i5 models has dropped noticeably:

The BMW i5 eDrive40 now uses 18.0–17.9 kWh/100 km, saving up to 8%.

The i5 xDrive40 Touring is even better, cutting consumption by up to 9%, at 19.5–19.4 kWh/100 km.

More Luxury Inside

It’s not just the technology that’s getting better—the interiors of the i5 models are also receiving some thoughtful upgrades. From March, all i5s will include:

Ambient lighting with the stylish BMW Interaction Bar, which features a crystalline design.

Lumbar support for both front seats for added comfort.

A Harman Kardon sound system, standard across the range for premium audio.

New high-gloss black door switchgear for a more refined feel.

New Merino leather option in Black/Dark Violet

Lastly, the M Performance model – BMW i5 M60 xDrive – will now come with the M Sport package Pro as standard. It’s unclear whether these new standard features will also bring a price hike.