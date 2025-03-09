The Neue Klasse design language isn’t visible in the spy video, but then again, the full-size luxury sedan is all covered up. The headlights and taillights serve as placeholders and will be replaced by the final clusters later in the testing phase. However, only the inner design will change, as the lights’ shape, size, and placement will remain the same. The turn signals sit below the low/high beams, tempting us to believe BMW is giving the 2027 7 Series one-piece headlights. The rear light bar stays hidden under camouflage but could take inspiration from the 2023 Vision Neue Klasse sedan concept.

The first impressions are of a significant facelift, which wouldn’t be the first in recent years. BMW gave the X7 a fully redesigned front fascia for its LCI. It looks as though the German luxury brand isn’t afraid to shake things up within a model’s life cycle, even if that car is its crown jewel. We’ll have to wait some more to discover the interior, but look for the iDrive X. It will come with a simplified dashboard featuring a large central touchscreen.

With production rumored to kick off in mid-2026, we’re roughly a year away from the world premiere. Meanwhile, let’s wait for prototypes to gradually lose the disguise and unlock more final details.

Video: CarSpyMedia / YouTube