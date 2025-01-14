Since last year, we’ve been reporting on the possibility of a front passenger screen for future BMWs. Our Munich sources share more details about how the already screen-heavy iDrive X could boast an extra display. Company insiders claim that most models will offer the additional screen as an option.

Smaller cars like the 1 Series and X1 might not get the front passenger screen for several reasons. Because these vehicles are at the bottom of the lineup, BMW is unlikely to offer this option. If you want toys, you need to shop higher in the hierarchy. Consequently, the additional screen will likely not be found in the 2 Series Gran Coupe and the X2 either. Similarly, the 2 Series Active Tourer is unlikely to benefit from this technology.

Since these cars have narrower cabins, BMW would have a hard time cramming an extra screen within the dashboard next to the already jumbo-sized infotainment. As a refresher, iDrive X will have a 17.9-inch center touchscreen.

The smallest BMW to get this feature could be the X3 (G45) when the Life Cycle Impulse arrives later this decade. Our logic tells us it’s also coming to the next-generation 3 Series (G50). We’ve already reported that it’s highly probable the 5 Series LCI will have it. It would make sense for the 7 Series facelift to have it as well.

Future larger models currently in development will have iDrive X from day one. That means the passenger screen is likely to be baked in from the get-go. In addition to the new 3er we mentioned, work is underway on the next X5 (G65), X6 (G66), and X7 (G67).

Like in other cars with a front passenger screen, the content of the lateral display will likely not be visible from where the driver sits. Allowing the person behind the wheel to see what’s on the screen would be a huge distraction. One would argue that the center screen and the pillar-to-pillar Panoramic Vision are not exactly driver-friendly either.

At the end of the day, it all depends on driver preferences. Some want buttons, switches, and knobs, while others prefer a screen-packed dashboard. Balancing the two would be the best compromise since moving access to all functions into screens isn’t ideal. BMW pledges to keep some traditional controls alive on cars equipped with iDrive X, so we’re not losing hope.