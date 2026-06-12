Article Summary The BMW M Concept Neue Klasse looks cleaner, more compact, and more production-ready in photos.

The AMG GT XX Concept counters with wilder proportions, a more experimental cabin, and massive performance claims.

This photo comparison shows two very different visions for the next generation of electric performance sedans.

Few segments are about to get more interesting than the electric performance sedan. BMW and Mercedes-AMG are both looking beyond combustion, but they are taking very different visual routes to get there. The BMW M Concept Neue Klasse looks like a compact, tightly wound preview of the electric M3 era. The AMG GT XX Concept, meanwhile, is longer, lower, louder, and more overtly obsessed with top-speed theater. Both are electric. Both are extreme. But they’re very different.

Exterior Design

The BMW M Concept Neue Klasse is the cleaner, more compact-looking car of the two. Its proportions are upright and muscular, with short overhangs, swollen fenders, a sharp front end, and a very obvious connection to BMW’s next-generation Neue Klasse design language. The yellow lighting elements, deep front splitter, hood vent, ducktail spoiler, and rear diffuser give it a proper M attitude without completely abandoning BMW’s minimalist EV future. More importantly, there’s a clear relationship between the past and future.

The AMG GT XX Concept goes the other way. It’s almost spaceship-like, with a dramatic fastback roofline, a more stretched body, and a far more theatrical presence. The vertical AMG grille, slim lighting, massive wheels, and rounded rear with circular taillights make it look more like a high-speed experimental weapon than a traditional sedan. There’s no discernible link to production Benzs; that’s because it supposedly pays homage to the C111 test vehicle in the 1970s. Does it succeed? Perhaps. Regardless, the M Concept Neue Klasse is clearly the cleaner design.

Interior Design

Inside, the BMW continues the Neue Klasse theme but adds a heavy dose of M theater. The cabin is driver-focused, with a low dashboard, Panoramic Vision-style display tech, a squared-off steering wheel, bucket seats, harnesses, and bold color contrast. It feels futuristic, but still relatively simple and BMW-like in its layout. More importantly, it looks very “electric M3.” The AMG’s cabin is more overtly technical. It has a race-car-inspired look, exposed structural elements, a rectangular motorsport-style steering wheel, dual screens, and high-tech alternative materials. Both cars tout bucket seats and look properly motorsport. Of course, the M Concept Neue Klasse’s interior looks like it could go into production today — not so much on the AMG’s front.

Performance

BMW has not thrown a giant horsepower number at the wall with the M Concept Neue Klasse, and that is probably intentional. The focus is on the next generation of M driving dynamics: four electric motors, 800-volt architecture, advanced torque control, and BMW’s “Heart of Joy” control unit managing the car’s dynamic systems. It is less about headline speed and more about how an electric M3 should feel. AMG leads with numbers. The GT XX Concept uses three axial-flux motors and produces more than 1,000 kW, or over 1,341 horsepower. Mercedes-AMG also says it can exceed 360 km/h, or about 224 mph. That makes the GT XX the more outrageous concept on paper, but BMW’s approach may prove more relevant to the cars enthusiasts actually drive.

Technology

Neue Klasse brings new battery tech, 800-volt hardware, faster charging, and a completely new architecture. For M, the important part is how all of that gets used: individual motor control, faster decision-making, and chassis systems that should make the car feel more agile than a big, heavy EV has any right to feel. The AMG is more experimental and more extreme; possibly a by-product of its “concept” status. Its axial-flux motors are compact and powerful, the battery is designed for repeatable high-output use, and Mercedes-AMG discussed charging performance of more than 850 kW under ideal conditions. The GT XX is a rolling technology flex for AMG.EA.

In photos, the BMW M Concept Neue Klasse and AMG GT XX Concept show two very different previews of what electric performance sedans look like in the next decade. Benz needs a hit — just look at the two rivals’ USA sales from 2025 — but I’m not sure this is it. The M Concept Neue Klasse looks more compact, more focused, and more directly connected to both the brand’s past and the next electric M3. The Mercedes? Concept car looks and gimmicks can only take you so far, and certainly can’t replace good design fundamentals. But we’ll have to see how both concepts translate into production models before we know for sure.