We can’t remember when there was so much hype around a new BMW, let alone an SUV. But the iX3 isn’t just any member of the X lineup; it’s the start of a fresh design language for both gas and electric cars. Additionally, the second-generation iX3 will usher in the BMW Group’s Gen6 batteries and motors. Inside, iDrive X will take center stage.

Before the new iX3 breaks cover later this year, BMW is eager to show prototypes during hot-weather testing. The camouflaged crossover carrying the production body had to endure extreme conditions in South Africa. Since the premiere is only a few months away, the test vehicle looks seemingly ready to drop the disguise and show its final look.

The headlights and taillights peek through the camo, showing design traits of the Vision Neue Klasse X. Known internally by its “NA5” codename, the new iX3 is rumored to be slightly longer and wider than the outgoing model. It’s allegedly going to have a lower roof and a minor wheelbase stretch. Underneath the hood, there will be room for a front trunk. It’s not just speculation on our part, as spy photos of a prototype showed a front cargo compartment.

BMW has promised that overall efficiency will increase by 20% compared to the CLAR-based iX3 “G08.” Most improvements will come from the revamped hardware we mentioned earlier. However, the new design language will also play an important role. Implementing flush door handles—already seen here—will undoubtedly help with airflow.

By not having to share the platform with the X3 “G45,” the engineers won’t make any compromises with the iX3. The new model has been developed from day one as an EV, so look for much better packaging despite having a similar footprint. You’ll make fewer stops at a charging station since all NK cars will have at least 600 kilometers (373 miles) in the WLTP cycle. The iX3 will become the range king by exceeding the 701 kilometers (436 miles) of the new iX.

The iX3 will open the floodgates to many Neue Klasse models. At least eight EVs will be available by 2028, including an i3 sedan next year. Additional, albeit unconfirmed, models should include an i3 Touring and an iX4.