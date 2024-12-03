BMW’s upcoming iX3 Neue Klasse SUV (codename NA5) is inching closer to its big debut, and new spy shots give us the clearest look yet at this fully electric model. Spotted during testing in Hungary, the iX3 is set to hit the market in 2025 as part of BMW’s “new” Neue Klasse lineup. When we first saw the iX3 prototypes in 2023, they were outfitted with temporary lighting units. Now, these new photos reveal the production-ready headlights and taillights.

No Frunk Shown, But…

One of the more interesting reveals is what’s under the hood. Unlike many EVs that feature a front trunk (frunk), the iX3 in these photos shows a hood space occupied by mechanical components. But that could be a decoy because according to our sources, the new BMW iX3 will indeed have a small frunk space. The spy photos also confirm that the iX3 has opted for flush door handles, a simpler and more practical choice compared to the handles shown on the Vision Neue Klasse X concept. While less futuristic, these handles strike a good balance between usability and style. Thicker B-pillars are also noticeable, as are slightly updated front and rear bumpers. Overall, the Neue Klasse-based SUV doesn’t stray too far from the concept before it.

We also get a glimpse at the interior design which will feature the new Panoramic Display. Behind the infotainment, BMW is putting this ultra-wide display extending from one pillar to the other which will integrate wit the central display and with a traditional head-up screen. All these displays will run on BMW’s next-generation operating system, iDrive 10—or possibly iDrive X, if BMW opts for the flashier name.

Range Expected Up To 800 KM

Aside from a fresh design language and a simplified interior with iDrive X (but no rotary knob), the new iX3 will usher in Gen6 batteries. Replacing the current prismatic cells, the new round cells are going to have a 20% higher energy density. BMW touts a 30% boost in charging speed and range. The electric crossover is expected to offer roughly 800 kilometers (nearly 500 miles) of range in the WLTP cycle. Logic tells us the more aerodynamic i3 sedan will deliver even greater autonomy. BMW also announced that its upcoming Neue Klasse models will feature bidirectional charging technology. This new feature will enable the vehicles not only to recharge their batteries but also to supply electricity back to the power grid or directly to devices.

The initial rollout will include the following models: BMW iX3 40, 40 xDrive, 50 xDrive, M60 xDrive. We expect the power output to range from 275 horsepower for the entry-level iX3 40 to at least 560 horsepower for the iX3 M60 xDrive. The beefier variant will supposedly have 21-inch wheels along with M Sport brakes and suspension. Better seats and an upgraded sound system will be part of the standard equipment, too.

The NA5 BMW iX3 is scheduled to enter production in less than a year at BMW’s new factory in Debrecen, Hungary. The i3 sedan “NA0” will follow in 2026 from the Munich factory in Germany [Spy Photos: SH Proshots]