Article Summary Previously rated at 400 miles of range, the 2027 BMW iX3 now aims to go 434 miles on a single charge.

The updated range figure is still an estimate from BMW and not the EPA-certified range.

The 434-mile range applies to the iX3 50 xDrive, the only version available at launch.

When the second-generation iX3 broke cover last September, BMW USA released a preliminary range figure for the Neue Klasse EV. Internal testing using the EPA’s test procedure indicated that the electric crossover could travel 400 miles on a single charge. However, that number is no longer valid, as the range has now jumped by nearly 10%.

A silent update on BMW USA’s website for the 2027 iX3 product page reveals a new range figure: 434 miles. However, it’s not an official EPA rating but rather another estimate based on BMW’s testing. Be that as it may, the company seems confident that owners will be able to go farther than initially expected. As always, range depends on several factors, including wheel size and driving style.

At 434 miles (698 kilometers), the new range of the iX3 50 xDrive narrows the gap to that of its European sibling. As a refresher, BMW quotes a preliminary WLTP figure of 500 miles (805 kilometers). In China’s even more forgiving CLTC test cycle, the long-wheelbase iX3 aims to cover more than 559 miles (900 kilometers) before needing a recharge.

While the range figure has changed, the estimated starting price has remained intact. BMW USA continues to say the base 2027 iX3 will start at “around $60,000.” The model’s launch is still pinned for sometime this summer, and we’ve heard that the first deliveries are expected near the end of September or early October.

Meanwhile, the configurator is reportedly set to go live in June, when BMW is rumored to open the order books and take deposits from early adopters. The first US-spec iX3s are likely to hit the assembly line at the Debrecen plant in Hungary at the beginning of September. In early 2027, additional single- and dual-motor variants will join the lineup in North America.

Over in Europe, BMW has already expanded the portfolio with a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive iX3 40. It not only drops the front motor but also switches to a smaller battery pack. A dual-motor iX3 40 xDrive is likely to follow, along with an M Performance derivative and a full-fat M model.

If you’d rather have a sedan, the 2027 i3 aims to deliver 440 miles in the U.S. As with the crossover, we expect that figure to increase closer to launch. The i3 will go on sale stateside next year and should undercut the equivalent iX3.