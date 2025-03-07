The design of the new iX3 is an open secret. Aside from BMW’s own preview with the Vision Neue Klasse X concept, we’ve seen prototypes undergoing testing. The production version’s styling also appeared in a design trademark in November 2024. The grainy images resurfaced in much better quality last month. Now, the design trademark has morphed into what we believe is an accurate rendering.

You see a realistic interpretation of the inaugural modern Neue Klasse model here. We’ll have to wait until this fall to compare the digital design exercise with the official iX3. We can all agree that it doesn’t look like the outgoing CLAR-based iX3 at all. BMW has pledged to adopt a cleaner, smoother design language, as evidenced by last year’s concept and the Vision Neue Klasse sedan from 2023.

The upright grille with vertical kidneys isn’t exaggerated like on some current SUVs. I’m looking at you, iX. The rendering depicts an M Performance version, likely called the iX3 M60. A full-fat M is rumored to be in the works as well, but it is due to arrive later in the life cycle. We like what we see here, which certainly features more pizzazz than the black-and-white patent images that tend to make all cars look dull.

While design is subjective, the new styling approach will be objectively better in terms of efficiency. BMW estimates the sleeker body, corroborated with aerodynamically optimized wheels, will partially contribute to an overall vehicle efficiency boost of 20%. However, the sixth-generation batteries and electric motors will do the heavy lifting.

The Bavarian brand won’t give up on crossover-coupes in the Neue Klasse era. We’ve heard an iX4 is on the way by giving the iX3 a sloping roofline. A more dynamic profile could further improve efficiency for extra range. However, as is usually the case with Sport Activity Coupes, the iX4 is likely to have less rear headroom and a smaller cargo area.

The revamped iX3 will go on sale late this year, but the iX4 won’t arrive until 2027 at the earliest.