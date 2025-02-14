In 20-30 years from now, few enthusiasts will remember the “G48” codename. It’s the internal designation given to the first-ever X3 with a long wheelbase. But what the stretched SUV lacks in excitement, it makes up for in space and comfort. Since crossovers are still all the rage in 2025, BMW is right on the money with its new China-exclusive product. It’ll arrive at dealers in the coming days and go on sale later this month.

The old “G01” was the firm’s best-selling individual model in 2023, and in China alone, it racked up 156,000 units. Globally, the previous-generation X3 generated 350,000 sales in 2023. In the People’s Republic, the X3 represented approximately 40% of all BMW’s X sales that year. The new one couldn’t have come at a better time, and it’s a bigger vehicle than the “G45” available worldwide.

Its wheelbase has been stretched by 110 millimeters (4.33 inches) to 2975 mm (117.1 in). At 4865 mm (191.5 in) long and 1920 mm (75.6 in) wide, the China-only X3 L is claimed to be the largest model in its segment. Fun fact: It’s actually a bit longer than a second-generation X5 (E70) and nearly as wide.

Internationally, the X3 is sold with gasoline, diesel, and plug-in hybrid powertrains. In China, the drivetrain lineup is far simpler. There are just two 2.0-liter four-cylinder gas engines: the X3 xDrive 25L with 190 hp and 310 Nm (229 lb-ft) along with the X3 xDrive 30L with 258 hp and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft). The base model needs 8.7 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) before maxing out at 133 mph (214 km/h). Stepping up to the more potent variant will reduce the sprint time to 6.5 seconds and increase the maximum speed to 148 mph (239 km/h).

BMW is making the X3 Long Wheelbase at Plant Lydia as part of its joint venture with Brilliance Automotive. The iX3 “G08” is still assembled in China, but not for long. Production of the CLAR-based fully electric SUV at the Dadong factory in Shenyang ends in the second quarter. However, Neue Klasse EVs designed locally are in the works.

