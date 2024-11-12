We had to wait for more than a year for the Vision Neue Klasse concept to evolve into a prototype. Today, we can finally catch an early glimpse of BMW’s all-new electric i3 sedan (codenamed “NA0”), based on the company’s first dedicated EV platform. This isn’t a rudimentary test mule as we’re getting the impression that the engineers are already evaluating cars with production bodies.

Despite the full-camo attire, it’s easy to see that the new i3 (name not confirmed) will echo the concept. Although those are probably the final body panels, we can say with certainty that the lights will change. They’re provisional clusters, with subsequent prototypes expected to switch to the final lights. However, we strongly believe the shape and size of the lights will remain the same. Because of the swirly disguise, we can’t see taillights (presumably) extending onto the trunk lid to echo the 2023 Vision Neue Klasse.

BMW has promised a fresh design language with a “less is more” approach and we’re already noticing it. The i3 Neue Klasse appears to have a clean appearance, although the camo could be playing tricks on us. Look closer and you’ll notice there’s an extra disguise above the front wheel arches and over the Hofmeister kink. Tiny black rivets hold additional layers of camo at the back of the car as well.

The 19-inch wheels seem quite small, but I guess it’s because of those winter tires. Blue brake calipers indicate BMW was testing a prototype that had at least an M Sport Package. Elsewhere, you’ll spot the pop-out door handles the concept didn’t have. The prototype has thicker pillars to meet crash test regulations. That’s why the greenhouse isn’t as generous compared to the Vision Neue Klasse. The closed-off kidney grille (if we can even call it that) indicates the lack of a combustion engine.

Judging by that orange Berner battery charger, the prototype’s regular 12-volt battery found underneath the hood needed a boost. From these angles, we can’t see whether the i3 will have a frunk or that’s where BMW will put some of the car’s hardware. As opposed to the concept’s tiny side cameras, the road-going model has conventional mirrors.

Overall, there is hope BMW’s design team will redeem itself after years of controversial styling choices. Although the luxury brand recently overhauled its design team, the new i3 has been penned by the old guard led by Domagoj Dukec. The same goes for the sedan’s crossover sibling, the iX3.

The high-riding “NA5” will be the first to go on sale next year once production starts at the Debrecen plant in Hungary. This “NA0” will begin to roll off the Munich assembly line in 2026.

