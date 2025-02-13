The iX M60 had to die so that the iX M70 could live. The name change reflects the upgrades the M Performance version of BMW’s largest electric SUV has undergone. Beyond the hardware tweaks you’re likely familiar with by now, the EV mastodont has some styling tweaks. The BMW Welt in Munich offers the first opportunity to get up close with the updated model.

The BMW Welt, which was closed for five weeks to undergo renovation work, is now again open for business. Not only is there a 2025 M3 Touring in a striking Ruby Star color at the exhibition center but so is this iX M70. It, too, has an Individual color, but it flies under the radar compared to the wagon’s eye-catching pink shade. The electric luxobarge is finished in Frozen Deep Grey metallic, where “Frozen” is marketing jargon for a matte look.

Although BMW now offers 23-inch wheels, this iX M70 sticks to a 22-inch set, codenamed 1026 M. You can’t see it here, but the mighty front grille gets an illuminated contour with the Life Cycle Impulse. The light-up kidneys are standard on the M Performance model and optional on the lesser versions. As you can imagine, the light makes the oversized grille stand out even more, much like on the 7 Series or the XM.

The iX has never been a looker, but perhaps you’ll agree that the LCI has ever so slightly improved its appearance. The iX now has an M Sport Package—a first for the model—and a meaner grille design for the M70. The kidneys feature vertical bars adorned by an M logo the old M60 didn’t have. This brings the iX M70 in line with other recent M Performance models.

The split-theme front skirt takes after the new M5, while the vertical air intakes muscle up the front end. At the rear, the redesigned skirt also adopts a dual section, lending the iX a meaner look. M Shadow Line lights darken the lamps and complement the matte grey paint job nicely.