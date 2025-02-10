We’ve already seen the new BMW M5 MotoGP Safety Cars, but not together. The G90 Sedan and G99 Touring made a joint public appearance over the weekend during the MotoGP season launch event. The show took place in Bangkok, where the dynamic duo flaunted a special livery adorned by the M colors. If the custom wrap looks familiar, that’s because it resembles the M Hybrid V8 used in endurance racing, such as IMSA and WEC.

The two M5 MotoGP Safety Cars will remain in Thailand until the start of the 2025 season. MotoGP will host the first race in the February 28 – March 2 weekend, during which the Touring will make its on-track debut at the Buriram International Circuit. BMW has been supplying Safety Cars, Medical Cars, and Safety Bikes to the MotoGP series since 1999.

It’s worth noting that the sedan has already served as an official MotoGP Safety Car. BMW supplied a G90 for the first time in September 2024 for the Gran Premio Red Bull di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini at Misano, aka the San Marino and Rimini Riviera motorcycle Grand Prix. The inaugural race of the 2025 season marks the first outing for the more practical wagon.

BMW isn’t sharing interior photos, but the wagon should have the sedan’s Recaro bucket seats with a six-point harness. The G90 also came with a fire extinguisher and a fuel suction pump for overseas transport. As a reminder, the M3 Touring has already served as a MotoGP Safety Car. We’re beginning to wonder whether the hotter CS special edition is next in line.

It’s only the second time in BMW’s history that an M5 Sedan has been sold alongside an M5 Touring. The M division also offers the M3 in both body styles, but the wagon is not available in the United States. Thankfully, America gets the bigger estate as the first M Touring to receive a US visa.

Photos: BMW