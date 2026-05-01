Is the BMW iX reliable for daily driving? Based on nearly three years of use across two variants — the iX M60 and the 2026 iX xDrive45 — both cars performed without significant mechanical issues as daily drivers. The only unscheduled service visit in that period was a software update that failed to install over the air.

How does the BMW iX hold up as a family car? Both cars were used with two children and car seats in regular rotation. Leather and Alcantara interiors both cleaned up without lasting damage, brakes held up better than expected, and tire wear was less aggressive than EVs typically get credit for.

Does the BMW iX handle Chicago winters well? In our experience, yes. Road salt and rock spray produced no paint chips over two winters. The car also performed normally in cold temperatures, though EV range does drop in sub-freezing conditions as it does with all electric vehicles.

What were the actual problems with the iX over three years? One OTA software update that required a dealer visit to complete, and one failed door button assembly on a colleague’s iX that required a part from Germany with a roughly one-month wait. That is the complete list across three cars.