Article Summary
- After nearly three years across two iX variants, the only unscheduled dealer visit was a software update that failed to install over the air.
- Brakes, tires, leather, and Alcantara all held up better than expected under real family use with two kids and Chicago winters.
- The one genuine ownership risk: windshield and panoramic roof replacements that can be very expensive
The iX M60: Nearly Two Years of Zero DramaThe M60 was for a while the most powerful iX variant — 610 horsepower, dual motors, a price tag north of $110,000. Over nearly two years, the iX M60 functioned as a genuine daily driver, a family hauler with two children and full car seat installs, and a long-distance road trip car. The only unscheduled dealer visit in that entire stretch was to push a software update that refused to install over the air. We went in, they updated it, we drove home. That was it. The stuff that worries people about EVs held up better than expected. The brakes were still in solid shape after nearly two years — regenerative braking does what it’s supposed to and spares the friction brakes from most of the work. The tires, despite EVs having a reputation for chewing through rubber quickly due to instant torque, showed less wear than anticipated. The leather interior, subjected to the particular brutality of children who treat everything in arm’s reach as a climbing surface, held up with nothing more than routine cleaning to bring it back to condition. Paint is worth mentioning separately, because Chicago is not kind to cars. The city salts roads aggressively, and small rocks from that salt spray are the enemy of front bumpers and hoods. After two winters, no chips. That’s either excellent paint quality, good luck, or both — but it’s worth noting. We also got through both winters without a cracked windshield or panoramic roof. Those repairs, if you’ve looked them up, are not cheap on the iX. We were fortunate. But fortune favored us consistently enough that it stopped feeling like luck.
The 2026 iX xDrive45: Different Material, Same StoryThe current car is the 2026 iX xDrive45, and it introduced one meaningful change for the purposes of this conversation: the interior now uses an Anthracite Alcantara headliner and available Alcantara trim rather than full leather. It’s a different material with different maintenance requirements, and I went into it genuinely curious whether it would hold up. It does. The Alcantara cleans easily — I’ve cycled through different cleaning products looking for the best approach, and it turns out the material is more forgiving than expected. It survives car seat installation and removal without protest. After months with two kids using the rear seats as they use everything else, the fabric looks fine. Mechanically, the xDrive45 has given us nothing to report. No warning lights, no dealer visits outside of the standard annual maintenance check, no issues of any kind. Granted, it’s still fairly new, less than a year since its production date. The spring range review covers the driving side in detail. On the reliability side, the story is the same as the M60: the car just works.
What Kanon’s iX Taught UsOur own Kanon Cozad also owns an iX, and his experience is worth including because it’s the one genuine mechanical complaint in his car. His iX developed a habit of not opening the driver’s door when he pressed the button. Because the iX uses electronic door releases with no mechanical linkage as a backup, you can’t simply pull the handle — you’re locked out of your own car from the outside. There is an emergency cable pull release for getting out from the inside, but that’s a different and janky situation. The dealership diagnosed the problem as a failed door button assembly. The part has to come from Germany. It’s back-ordered. They told him to expect a month. That’s a real issue. It’s also the only real issue across three iX models and nearly three years of combined ownership. One back-ordered door button assembly from Germany is not nothing, but it’s also not the narrative of an unreliable car.
Three Years is Not a Long TimeThat needs to be said plainly. Reliability is measured in decades, not years, and we’re not in a position to tell you whether an iX will need a $15,000 battery repair at year eight or a $3,000 software overhaul at year six. Nobody knows that yet, including BMW. The iX is not old enough for anyone to have that data. What three years does tell you is early behavior: whether the car has software gremlins that make daily life miserable, whether the build quality holds up to real family use, whether the complexity of an all-electric flagship creates problems in ordinary operation. On all of those measures, the iX has been quiet. Early reliability — the kind that determines whether you spend your first three years enjoying a car or arguing with service advisors — is a reasonable thing to evaluate on its own. And on that measure, the iX has earned a passing grade from everyone in our orbit who has lived with one.
What Customers Say About Their iX CarsThe glass is the one area where iX owners have a legitimate complaint to make. Windshield replacements at a BMW dealer run between $3,000 and $4,000, with the high labor cost driven by the two cameras mounted behind the rearview mirror that require full recalibration after any glass work — something third-party shops have struggled to handle correctly. The panoramic roof is worse. One owner reported a total repair bill of over $10,000, with the windshield required as part of the sunroof replacement process. Forum threads on iX owners clubs are filled with accounts of cracked roofs, body shops that lacked the tools or BMW instructions to do the repair. We got through two Chicago winters without a crack in either the windshield or the panoramic roof. That was luck, and we know it.
Is an EV More Reliable?The actual ownership experience, in practice, is simpler than a combustion car. No oil changes. No spark plugs. No transmission fluid. But long-term, as any electric car, battery degradation could play a factor so we look forward to hearing from owners after 10 years what the capacity looks like. In the end, three years in, the iX has asked nothing of us except to keep it charged. That might be the whole story, or it might be the beginning of a longer one. Either way, it’s a good start.
Based on nearly three years of use across two variants — the iX M60 and the 2026 iX xDrive45 — both cars performed without significant mechanical issues as daily drivers. The only unscheduled service visit in that period was a software update that failed to install over the air.
Both cars were used with two children and car seats in regular rotation. Leather and Alcantara interiors both cleaned up without lasting damage, brakes held up better than expected, and tire wear was less aggressive than EVs typically get credit for.
In our experience, yes. Road salt and rock spray produced no paint chips over two winters. The car also performed normally in cold temperatures, though EV range does drop in sub-freezing conditions as it does with all electric vehicles.
One OTA software update that required a dealer visit to complete, and one failed door button assembly on a colleague’s iX that required a part from Germany with a roughly one-month wait. That is the complete list across three cars.
No, not fully. Long-term reliability questions — battery degradation, major software costs, drivetrain longevity — won’t have real answers for several more years. What three years does show is that early ownership behavior has been trouble-free, which is meaningful on its own.
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