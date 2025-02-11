The BMW Welt reopened this week following extensive renovation work. If you’re still not convinced by the new look, this M3 Touring is reason enough to check out the exhibition center in Munich. It’s a lavishly equipped G81 build based on the Life Cycle Impulse. The super wagon grabs all the attention with its rare Ruby Star paint from the Individual catalog. You can tell it’s the facelifted version, not just because of the redesigned headlights. At the back, the black badge has a silver surround. BMW uses this script on all Competition versions of the 2025 M3 and M4. Much like the M4 Convertible, the M3 Touring is sold exclusively as a Competition model with xDrive.

Although BMW M has finally introduced silver wheels for the M3 lineup, this G81 has the black 826 M set. As if the pink paint job wasn’t enough, the optional carbon-ceramic brakes include gold calipers. The M Carbon Exterior Package is also included, but a carbon roof is still unavailable. It’s the same story with the car’s bigger brother, the M5 Touring.

The LCI arrived relatively early in the M3 Touring’s life cycle. The G81 was officially unveiled in June 2022, and in May 2024, the facelift broke cover. Beyond the design tweaks, BMW upped power from the twin-turbo, 3.0-liter engine. The inline-six now makes 523 hp, a 20-hp bump over the initial version. For an extra 20 hp, you’ll have to step up to the M3 CS Touring. However, the limited-run special edition is far more expensive and has limited customization options.

Sources close to BMW claim the M3 Touring will remain in production until near the end of 2027. A next-gen M3 sedan with a gas engine has already been confirmed. However, it’s too early to know whether another wagon will follow. These decisions are typically made based on the success of the current model. The G81 has helped the M division grow, so we’re optimistic about seeing another generation. [Photos provided by BimmerToday]