Article Summary The BMW iX is exiting the U.S. market but it continues in other regions of the world.

New images from Slovakia put the spotlight on the iX xDrive60 in Space Silver.

BMW iX production will reportedly continue until June 2028.

It’s been a little over a year since BMW kicked off production of the facelifted iX. The polarizing SUV underwent a nip and tuck that largely retained its divisive look. Since its original launch in 2021, the company’s largest electric X model has gained more power and range. Despite the updates, the silent luxobarge is already living on borrowed time.

With iX3 deliveries underway in Europe, a first-ever iX5 launching this year, and a larger iX7 coming in 2027, there’s really no need for the iX anymore. The model’s upcoming exit from the United States signals the beginning of the end. However, BMW will continue production in Dingolfing for other regions worldwide for an unspecified period.

If reports are to be believed, the final iX will roll off the assembly line in mid-2028. That would mean BMW intends to sell the iX alongside the upcoming iX5 for roughly two years. Additionally, the iX will overlap with the iX7 for at least a year or so. We expect demand to gradually decline once the iX5 and iX7 reach dealers. The two Neue Klasse electric SUVs will certainly have better range, faster charging, and a more conventional design.

In the meantime, BMW Slovakia is putting the spotlight on the iX in the same week the company announced it would end allocations for the U.S. It’s probably just a coincidence that BMW is highlighting the iX mere days after confirming it’s pulling the plug in that market.

Even in the U.S., there’s still time to get one, as your local dealer might have an iX in stock. A visit to the configurator reveals 2026 model year production is “very limited,” and there won’t be a 2027 model year. While the iX3 launching this summer/fall stateside is too small to be a direct iX replacement, the iX5 and iX7 will fill that role, especially since they’ll be more luxurious than the iX3.

As usual, Europeans are spoiled for choice. We reckon that the iX will peacefully coexist with the iX3, iX5, and iX7 for a while. With the 8 Series and iX on their way out, BMW will free up production capacity in Dingolfing. It will need it for the new 3 Series Sedan (G50) launching later this year. If a Touring (G51) follows, it will likely be built there as well. The electric 3 Series Touring (NA1) will be assembled in Munich alongside the i3 Sedan (NA0).

As customer focus is likely to shift toward Neue Klasse electric SUVs, it’ll be interesting to see whether BMW dealers feel the need to offer larger discounts to move iX inventory off the lot.