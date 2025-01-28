The iX M60 is dead. Long live the 2026 BMW iX M70. BMW’s polarizing electric SUV has been rebranded as the M Performance version for the 2026 model year. Since the upgrades are palpable, the name change is more than just a marketing gimmick. With 650 horsepower on tap, the hot EV delivers an extra 40 hp over its predecessor. Torque remains unchanged at a mountain-moving 811 lb-ft.

Aside from the extra oomph, the 2026 BMW iX M70, with its 112.8-kWh battery pack, is shaping up to be more efficient than its predecessor. While the M60 maxed out at 285 miles based on EPA’s test cycle, BMW estimates the new model can do 302 miles. It would represent a 17-mile increase, but it’s best to wait for the final numbers. The luxury automaker does say the internal tests it has conducted were based on EPA’s test procedure standards. This means that the EPA’s official rating probably won’t be that different from BMW’s own tests. In Europe, the iX M70 is rated at up to 600 km based on the WLTP cycle. The charging capabilities stay the same: 195 kW but the charging curve has been improved to allow a more aggressive initial charging.

New Kidney Grille, à la M4

While looks are subjective, BMW has tried to distinguish the M Performance version from the lesser iX models. It has a distinctive kidney grille design with vertical bars and an M badge. Exclusive 22-inch standard wheels and even larger 23-inch alloys are optionally available. BMW also sells the iX xDrive45 and xDrive60 with these huge wheels, which are likely to negatively impact range.

With the 2026 BMW iX M70 sitting at the top of the lineup, it has several standard goodies that are optional on the cheaper versions. You get the Climate Comfort Package, ventilated seats, and a 30-speaker Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System from the get-go. The Panoramic roof and Live Cockpit Professional are also included without having to tick any boxes on the options list. The kidney grille’s illuminated contour is part of the standard equipment as well.

Far Better Seats Than Before

Speaking of the seats, this is, in our opinion, the most significant upgrade in the new iX. Not only they offer more bolster support, but they also fix one of our pet peeves: they seat was actually too short for tall people with very little thigh support. The still feature extensive adjustment options, including backrest width and lumbar support, along with pronounced contouring. They can be upholstered in Atlas Grey/Black microfibre/Sensatec with M-specific stitching and BMW M tri-color accents. Optional finishes include Amido natural leather or Castanea natural leather. The M Multi-Function seats come as part of the M Sport package for the iX xDrive45 and xDrive60, while being standard equipment on the high-performance BMW iX M70 xDrive.

Another cool change in the seats has to do with the little cutout in the headrest which was a little too big causing issues with shorter people who bang their head against it.

BMW iX models can be specced with an M Sport Professional Package which adds dark M Shadowline for headlights and rear lights. The BMW iX M70 xDrive, however, comes standard with the design elements of both the M Sport and M Sport Professional Packages. It further enhances its distinct look with an M logo, black exterior mirror caps, and exclusive 22-inch M alloy wheels. The M Sport package enhances the interior with an M leather steering wheel, a two-tone instrument panel featuring the M logo, Dark Silver trim finishers, an anthracite headliner, M pedals, and high-gloss black accents on the center console. The iX M70 is the only model to get the round steering wheel with the 12 o’clock red marker.

The M70 is the only iX version with standard rear-wheel steering and adaptive two-axle ride-level control with electronically controlled shock absorbers. The Dynamic Handling Package also offers these goodies on lesser models. BMW has tweaked the suspension, damping, and chassis control systems to cope with the extra oomph delivered by the dual electric motors. The sport brake system comes with red-painted brake calipers.

As with the cheaper xDrive45 and xDrive60, the new M70 has a more clever heat pump as standard. The Climate Comfort Package is optional for the xDrive45 and xDrive60, standard on the M70 xDrive. It features heated surfaces for the instrument panel, glove compartment, door panels, center armrest, and rear seats. All iX models also gets silicon carbide semiconductor components (SiC inverters)—a first for any BMW model. These inverters optimize the energy transfer from the battery to the electric motors, resulting in more range.

There are no changes to the screens size nor to the operating system. The new BMW iX M70 comes with iDrive 8.5 which is still based on the Linux platform. The Android OS-based iDrive is available for cars with iDrive 9 and future iDrive 10. Luckily, the iDrive controller is still there.

Despite notable upgrades, the 2026 BMW iX M70 doesn’t cost more than the M60 it replaces. It carries over the $112,675 starting price. Production of the 2026 BMW iX will begin in March of 2025 at BMW’s Plant Dingolfing. Deliveries are expected to commence in the second quarter of 2025. [Source: BMW]