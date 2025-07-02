The week of the BMW International Open always brings a mix of top-tier golf and celebrity cameos, but this year, Gareth Bale made sure to leave his mark both on and off the course. Before stepping onto the fairways at Golfclub München Eichenried, the former Real Madrid star headed to the BMW M Driving Experience in Maisach, where he swapped golf shoes for driving gloves—and had a proper go behind the wheel of a BMW M4 Competition.

There, Bale completed a full BMW Safety Driver Training course. That included high-speed evasive maneuvers, wet-surface drifting, and a bit of tire-smoking fun—exactly the kind of thing you’d expect from someone used to performing under pressure in front of 80,000 fans. “I played in Munich in football for Real Madrid quite a few times, and had some very good results, so Munich has been a great place for me,” Bale said. “Coming back to play in the BMW International Open in the last few years has been really fun, enjoyed the course, enjoyed the city. It is always nice to be back.”

Gareth Bale Trades the Pitch for the Track—and the Fairway—at the BMW International Open

Gareth Bale needs little introduction. Born in Cardiff, the Welsh winger exploded onto the football scene with Tottenham before sealing a world-record transfer to Real Madrid in 2013. In Spain, he went on to win five Champions League titles, three La Liga trophies, and scored some of the most memorable goals in recent football history—including that jaw-dropping bicycle kick in the 2018 Champions League Final.

But while most fans remember Bale for his pace, power, and penchant for scoring in big moments, those who’ve followed him closely know that golf has always been more than just a hobby. He practiced during off days, installed a putting green at home, and even had a cheeky “Wales. Golf. Madrid.” flag waved in his honor during an international break. When Bale announced his retirement from professional football in 2023, it felt like a full-circle moment—he could finally focus on the game he’d quietly loved for years.

Back at the BMW International Open—With Familiar Faces

Now 35, Bale has embraced his new identity as a full-time golfer. He’s already teed it up at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Alfred Dunhill Links, and now returns for his third straight appearance at the BMW International Open Pro-Am.

This year, he wasn’t alone. Bale played alongside Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, and German NHL stars Moritz Seider and Tim Stützle. Between them, they’ve conquered football stadiums, hockey rinks, and now, fairways. And while there was plenty of good-natured banter, Bale looked right at home with a club in hand, reading putts and launching drives with the same calm focus that once helped him win matches for club and country.