BMW fans in the United States have been waiting for the M5 Touring to come here for decades. North America didn’t get the long-roof M5 E34, of which just 891 cars were made between 1992 and 1995. The US also missed out on the M5 E61, a slightly less exclusive super wagon. The V10-powered family hauler was assembled in 1,009 examples in the 2000s. Fast-forward to 2025, and the M5 Touring is finally shipping to US customers.

This weekend, BMWBLOG is attending the Daytona 24 Hours, where BMW USA delivered the first G99. Serving as the Grand Marshal car for the BMW M Endurance Challenge at Daytona, the long-awaited M5 Touring belongs to Bobby Rahal. The 72-year-old former racing driver and the co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has the keys to an all-black example of the hotly anticipated Audi RS6 Avant competitor.

The M5 Touring made its US debut in November 2024, when BMW commenced production for America. Initial dealer allocations were limited to just 1-3 units per dealer, and these cars were snatched up right away. It didn’t take too long for dealerships to write down waiting lists with dozens of people. It’s safe to say the hype is real for the G99 despite its hefty asking price.

Indeed, the M5 Touring starts at $125,275 after factoring in the $2,600 gas guzzler tax and $1,175 in destination and handling fees. Its archrival, the RS6 Avant Performance, is $2,620 more expensive. Should you want the Bavarian sporty estate with a Frozen Deep Grey matte paint from the Individual catalog, it’ll cost you $3,600. Carbon ceramic brakes are available for $8,500, while the M Driver’s Package is another $2,500.

BMW also offers the $1,600 Executive Package, the $1,700 Driving Assistance Professional Package, the $900 M Drive Professional, and a $300 carbon fiber trim. Tick all boxes in the configurator, and the M5 Touring’s asking price rises to a hefty $144,375. The M5 Touring and RS6 Avant should face new competition later this year when the next-gen AMG E63 Estate arrives.