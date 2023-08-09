It’s a wagon-kinda day, so it’s only fitted that another BMW touring was spotted. A 2024 BMW M3 Touring Facelift prototype is making the rounds at the Nurburgring where BMW has their famous testing facility. This is the first time we’re seeing the life cycle impulse of the M3 Touring, after spotting the regular M3 sedan. And as you’d expect, the visual changes are pretty much identical.

Most of the upgrades are at the front-end

The spy images unveil a fresh headlight concept that aligns seamlessly with the aesthetics of recently showcased BMW models. Within the headlights, there are new inner graphics, characterized by BMW designers as a “negative shape,” indicating subtly angled visuals. The front bumper design remains concealed under camouflage, yet it’s probable that modifications will surface. As anticipated, the kidney grille retains its shape and oversized dimensions. There are no changes on the rear-end of this prototype, so it remains to be seen whether the production version will get some updates.

Inside, the 2024 BMW M3 and M4 will continue to feature the large curved display, now powered by iDrive 8.5. Expect an enhanced color palette, new trims, and leather choices. Carbon bucket seats will remain an optional feature. Of course, an 8-speed automatic and a six-speed manual will be offered to customers.

Power bump to 518 horsepower

The powertrain will get a power bump. All 2024 BMW M3 and M4 Facelift models are targeting 518 horsepower, for the Competition editions. It remains uncertain whether the rear-wheel drive M3 and M4 counterparts will share the power increase, as this is improbable due to constraints posed by the six-speed manual transmission. The torque output across all variants is expected to remain unchanged.

Production of the BMW M3 Touring Facelift will begin in summer 2024 and will continue until late 2027. Regrettably, the M3 Touring will not be available in the United States, despite fervent requests from the dedicated BMW community. [Photos by instagram.com/larscarspotter]