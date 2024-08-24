Hardly any other automaker plays the customization game better than BMW. The only rival brand that springs to mind is Porsche but the Zuffenhausen’s model lineup isn’t as vast. This M3 Touring is for those who are tired of the boring gray and silver shades and are willing to try something more daring. Enter Ruby Star, a special color from the Individual catalog.

Codenamed P9L, this eye-catching paint is a rare sight that the German luxury brand appears to be promoting lately. Back in June, the 2025 i4 M50 was photographed at the BMW Welt with the striking finish. Fast forward to this week, the super wagon wearing Ruby Star paint has posed at the same exhibition center located next to the Olympic Park.

The G81 has been in production for less than two years, having originally hit the assembly line in November 2022. However, the factory in Munich is already manufacturing a facelifted version. We wouldn’t go as far as to call it a fully fledged Life Cycle Impulse since few things have changed. The most obvious novelty is at the front where there are sharper-looking headlights. No longer with laser technology, these adaptive LEDs have a matrix high beam.

The M3 badge on the tailgate now has a silver contour, but you’d have to be a diehard enthusiast to notice that. Well, since you’re reading BMWBLOG, you probably are. Only the Competition versions of the M3 have it, and since the Touring is sold strictly as a Competition model with xDrive, it gets the new look as standard.

For 2025, there’s also a bit more power as BMW has extracted 20 hp from the S58. The twin-turbo, 3.0-liter inline-six mill now makes 523 hp. The torque remains intact, at 650 Nm (479 lb-ft). Should you want even more, there’s a hot CS version coming next year with an additional 20 hp. The 543-hp Competition Sport model is expected to have a one-year run.

Source: BMW Welt / Instagram