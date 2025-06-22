BMW has been selling electric M Performance cars for years. In fact, the i4 M50 has been the best-selling car from M for three consecutive years. Still, there has never been a full-fat M model. But that’ll change sooner than you might think. A new report from a reliable insider on the BimmerPost forums claims that the inaugural M EV is set to go into production in March 2027. That’s less than a year after the regular i3 hits the assembly line.

The M variant is internally known as the “ZA0” and is said to come with bespoke 20-inch wheels as standard. At an additional cost, BMW will reportedly offer forged 20-inch wheels. Moreover, even a staggered setup with larger 21-inch alloys at the back is in the pipeline. Customers will also have to pay extra for carbon-ceramic brakes.

Additionally, M-specific headlights are planned for the electric sports sedan. Elsewhere, the natural fiber composites announced earlier this week will be used for certain exterior parts. These lightweight components are based on flax, a blue-flowered herbaceous plant, and generate fewer emissions compared to equivalent carbon fiber parts. BMW will reportedly incorporate natural fibers inside, specifically in the front bucket seats. As standard, the electric M3 is getting M Sport seats.

Oddly enough, there’s no lightweight roof, at least not that we know of so far. The “ZA0” is said to feature a panoramic sunroof with no option for a panel made from carbon or natural fiber composites. When the flax-based components were announced a few days ago, BMW stated that such a roof would reduce CO2 emissions by 40% compared to a comparable carbon fiber panel.

There’s no word yet on power, but our sources say the electric M3 will have more muscle than initially reported. Rather than staying below the 700-hp threshold, we’re now hearing the electric punch will land somewhere in the 800 to 900 hp range. The jury is still out on how many electric motors it’ll use, although the quad-motor setup teased by BMW seems unlikely. It’s probably reserved for range-topping electric M cars, which the M3 won’t be.

As with the standard i3, its M counterpart will be built in Munich. The historic plant is switching exclusively to electric vehicles from 2027, so 3 Series production is being relocated elsewhere. The “G50” is expected to be manufactured in Dingolfing instead, coming in 2026.

Source: Bimmer Post