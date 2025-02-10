With just months before its reveal, the 2026 BMW iX3 (NA5) was spotted in Munich. Naturally, it still wears a lot of camouflage, but one interesting detail has now emerged: the taillight design. One of our followers on Instagram @car_passion was fortunate enough to capture the brake light design while the iX3. As the vehicle came to a stop, the brake lights became clearly visible, resembling those on the Concept Vision X. It’s basically getting a thin light strip at the rear which sits right below the taillights. As required by regulations, this narrow lower strip is complemented by a third brake light positioned in the upper part of the rear window.

BMW began manufacturing the next-generation iX3 in November 2024, when the first test vehicles rolled off the assembly line. However, customer production won’t begin until late 2025. Initially, BMW will prioritize European buyers, with the rest of the world—including North America and Asia—waiting until 2026. Series production for these markets is expected to commence in March 2026. The all-electric SUV will be built at BMW’s new plant in Debrecen, Hungary.

One Variant At Launch Time

At launch, the initial version for the NA5 iX3 will be the 50 xDrive, available first in Europe. Additional variants, including the 40 and 40 xDrive, are planned, alongside a high-performance M60 xDrive. The 2026 BMW iX3 is expected to be offered in the following colors, others are likely to follow:

Alpine White

Black Sapphire

Space Silver

Polarized Grey

Brooklyn Grey

Ocean Wave Blue

Smokey Green

Fire/Vegas Red

iDrive X Included

Beyond its fresh design language, the new iX3 will introduce a simplified interior, featuring the iDrive X system—but notably, without a rotary controller. The Panoramic Display will also be part of the offering, including a potential screen for the front-seating passenger. The steering wheel is also new in the car and will likely mimic the design of the one seen in Las Vegas.

The iX3 will debut BMW’s Gen6 battery technology, replacing the current prismatic cells with new round cells that boast:

20% higher energy density

30% faster charging speeds

30% greater range

As a result, the WLTP-estimated range for the iX3 is expected to reach approximately 800 kilometers (nearly 500 miles). Given its more aerodynamic design, the upcoming i3 (NA0) sedan is likely to offer even greater range. BMW has also confirmed that Neue Klasse models will introduce bidirectional charging technology. This means the iX3 and future Neue Klasse vehicles will not only recharge their batteries but also be capable of feeding electricity back into the grid or directly powering external devices.

The official unveiling of the New Class SUV is expected by fall 2025, but expect to learn more about the new iX3 in the upcoming months, especially when it comes to the driving experience. [Spy Photos: @car_passion)]