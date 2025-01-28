Having been around for about four years, the BMW iX receives the Life Cycle Impulse it deserves. Better yet, the LCI model finally offers what Americans have asked for years. The US market missed out on Europe’s base xDrive40, but now the cheaper trim is available for the 2026MY. Much like on the Old Continent, it’s been rebranded as the xDrive45. The other two flavors also go by different names, with the xDrive50 becoming the xDrive60 while the M60 is now the M70. The BMW iX xDrive45 is one of the bigger news of this refresh because it’s finally giving U.S. customers a more affordable option.

iX 45, iX 60 and iX M70

The entry-level iX sticks to a 100.1-kWh battery pack, whereas the other two have larger packs: 113.4 kWh for the xDrive60 and 112.8 kWh for the hot M Performance model. For greater efficiency, a heat pump is standard on all three models. BMW also notes the 2026 iX is the company’s first production model to use silicon carbide semiconductor components. The SiC inverter boosts efficiency during the energy transfer from the battery to the electric motor.

BMW estimates the iX xDrive45 can cover 312 miles (EPA) on a single charge. That’s not too shabby for such a large electric SUV that weighs 5,567 pounds. Its dual motors push out a combined 402 hp and 516 lb-ft, enough for a sprint to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds. Flat out, it won’t go any faster than 124 mph.

New Entry-Level iX Coming to the U.S.

The iX xDrive45 starts at $76,325 (including destination and handling fees), $12,100 more affordable than the previous cheapest iX, the xDrive50. If you upgrade to the new xDrive60, you’ll pay slightly more than you did for its predecessor. The midlevel trim is now $89,675, an increase of $1,250 over the outgoing model.

The premium is justified by a 20-horsepower boost over the defunct iX xDrive50. Its replacement now has 536 hp and 564 lb-ft, good for a 0-60 mph sprint in 4.4 seconds and a 124-mph top speed. According to BMW’s internal testing, the range should go up by about 10% to 340 miles (EPA) “when properly equipped,” so likely with only certain wheels. In Europe, the iX xDrive60 has a range of 710 km on the WLTP cycle.

BMW iX M70: 650 hp, 302 Miles Range

The top dog in the lineup, the iX M70, now produces 650 hp, a significant 40-hp increase over the M60 it replaces. With launch control activated, the dual motors deliver a virtually instant torque of 811 lb-ft. BMW quotes a 3.6-second sprint to 60 mph and an electronically capped top speed of 155 mph.

If you’re after efficiency, the M70 is obviously not the one to get. It prioritizes performance, so the range drops to an estimated 302 miles. The EU rating is 600 km (WLTP). That doesn’t come as a surprise, considering it’s the heaviest of the three iX flavors. It tips the scales at a porky 5,849 pounds. It’s also the most expensive of the lot, at $112,675, a price tag unchanged from the old M60. The latter did 285 miles, per EPA’s rating, so BMW reckons its replacement is slightly more economical.

In European guise, the xDrive45 is rated at 602 km of range, based on the WLTP cycle. The xDrive60 can do 710 km before it needs to recharge. As for the M70, the M Performance model can travel for 600 km (WLTP) before juicing up.

How Did BMW Increase The Efficiency

The biggest efficiency jump comes from the use of new silicon carbide invertors in the iX’s e-motors – 4% of the overall increased efficiency. You might be wondering, what are silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductors? They are advanced electronic components made from a combination of silicon and carbon. SiC semiconductors outperform traditional silicon-based ones in many ways, making them especially valuable in high-performance systems like electric vehicles. In this case, these advanced components make the motors run more efficiently by reducing energy loss. Even the new headlights are 10% more efficient than before.

Updated Design

BMW’s most striking SUV, the iX, has undergone a nip and tuck, including an illuminated contour for the updated kidney grille. The light-up kidneys are standard on the M70 and optional on the lesser two trims. The Bavarians also redesigned the headlights by integrating slightly angled vertical daytime running lights. This change aligns the iX with other recent models with a similar lighting theme, bridging the gap until Neue Klasse arrives.

BMW is finally giving the iX an optional M Sport Package for a more aggressive look. Speaking of firsts, BMW offers gargantuan 23-inch Individual wheels for cars fitted with the M Sport Package. You can order the M70 with the supersized alloys as well. Since we’re talking about customizations, there are several fresh colors available.

You can order the large electric SUV in:

Dune Grey

Arctic Race Blue

Carbon Black

Individual Frozen Deep Grey

Space Silver Metallic (not for the U.S. and arrives in Summer 2025)

Tanzanite Blue will also arrive slightly later than March

BMW also has a new Individual Titanium Bronze Trim option for the xDrive45 and xDrive60

Thank You BMW for the Improved Seats

The seats are, in our view, the most notable upgrade in the new iX. They not only provide enhanced bolster support but also address a key drawback: the previous seats were too short for taller individuals, offering minimal thigh support. These new seats retain extensive adjustment options, including backrest width, lumbar support, and pronounced contouring for improved comfort. Another noteworthy improvement in the seats is the redesigned headrest cutout, which was previously too large and caused discomfort for shorter individuals who would occasionally hit their heads against it.

Another novelty introduced by the LCI is the availability of M Multi-Function Seats, which are standard on the M Performance model and part of the M Sport Package on the other two iX models. For an additional cost, these massaging seats can also be ventilated (standard on the M70). BMW covers the seats in microfibre/Sensatec, but you can opt for Amido or Castanea natural leathers. There is also an option of Sensatec and wool fabric, but not all markets will get this upholstery.

2026 BMW iX production starts in March at the Dingolfing site in Germany. Deliveries in the US will begin in the second quarter of the year. As previously reported, the iX will be indirectly replaced by an electric iX5 based on the next-gen X5 (G65) in a few years. Fun fact: A tow hitch will be available as an option for the new BMW iX in the summer of 2025. For all model variants, the maximum permitted towing capacity is 3,500 lbs.