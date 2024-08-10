Made in Spartanburg, South Carolina, the 2025 BMW X3 will have its US market launch in the fourth quarter of the year. But ahead of the market launch, several demo vehicles are starting to make the rounds. This 2025 BMW X3 M50 landed at BMW Aurora in Canada and it’s giving us a first look at the new Frozen Deep Grey Metallic color. Color availability will depend on where the new BMW X3 is built. There will be greater variety for the vehicles built in Spartanburg, South Carolina. We’re talking about the conventionally powered models with gasoline and diesel engines. BMW touts more than 15 Individual special paint finishes for the non-electrified X3s. The plug-in hybrid will come from Plant Rosslyn in South Africa and might offer fewer color choices, based on the paint shop’s capabilities.

New Colors

In the US, the X3 M50 will be offered in one solid color and nine metallic options. While we’re still waiting for the US configurator to be updated, it’s already live in Germany. In addition to the previously mentioned colors, the performance crossover will be available in M Brooklyn Grey, Sophisto Grey, and Artic Race Blue. The color selection also includes the classic Sapphire Black and three Individual colors. For matte finishes, Frozen Pure Grey and Deep Grey are available, along with Tanzanite Blue.

This particular X3 M50 comes with 20-inch wheels, but BMW offers a variety of design options. From launch, there are also optional 21-inch wheels available, with even larger 22-inch alloys expected to follow. This model is the only one in the fourth-generation lineup to feature that specific grille design, and the quad exhaust setup is exclusive to the M Performance variant. Additionally, the rear badge has been updated from the now-discontinued X3 M40i, with the “M” now noticeably larger than the “50” that follows it.

Thank You, BMW, For Keeping The iDrive Controller

Inside, the X3 M50 is getting a flat-bottomed steering wheel. Although the new G45 X3 model uses iDrive 9, it still has a rotary knob. It’s actually the only vehicle part of the vast portfolio to offer this combination. There is a wide range of upholsteries as well, from fabric to Veganza (aka fake leather) and of course, real leather.

One of the most important upgrades for the new BMW X3 is the additional power coming from the B58 six-cylinder engine. We’ll remind you the defunct X3 M40i had only 355 hp and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) on tap in Europe, so its replacement brings a notable upgrade of 38 hp and 59 lb-ft (80 Nm). At the same time, it packs an extra 11 hp and 59 lb-ft (80 Nm) over the previous-generation X3 M40i sold in the United States. This time around, there are no differences in output between the Euro and American models. Why the power upgrade? Most likely because BMW has no plans to introduce a new X3 M.

That e-motor is built into the eight-speed automatic transmission and helps the X3 M50 get to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.6 seconds. That makes it 0.3s quicker than the retired Euro-spec X3 M40i. For the 60 mph (96 km/h) sprint, BMW quotes a 4.4-second time for the US-spec model. The acceleration performance hasn’t changed over the preceding model. Flat out, the range-topping X3 reaches an electronically governed 155 mph (250 km/h), or the same as before.

The 2025 is going to cost $64,100 in the United States, plus $1,175 in destination and handling fees. At $65,275, it commands a $2,380 premium over the X3 M40i it replaces. [Photos: BMW Aurora]