In case you’ve missed the memo, the rear-wheel-drive X3 is officially dead. With the fourth generation, BMW has discontinued the sDrive models. Going forward, the luxury crossover will be sold strictly with xDrive. That includes this – Europe’s base model. It’s an X3 20 xDrive not sold in the United States where the lineup begins with the X3 30 xDrive.

As with virtually all automakers, BMW tends to showcase its new products in a higher specification. However, that’s not the case here since this “G45” build doesn’t even have the M Sport Package, let alone the M Sport Package Pro with darker accents. That’s not to say it’s a completely standard X3 since Tanzanite Blue is an Individual upgrade. In addition, the 20-inch aero wheels are optional as well.

The X3 now has that quirky grille design pattern we’ve also seen on the latest 1 Series “F70.” There’s a good chance the upcoming 2 Series Gran Coupe “F74” will have it as well. The M Performance versions of the new 1er and X3 have different kidneys with horizontal bars instead. The look-at-me grille stands out more on the crossover because of the vehicle’s taller front section. However, it’s just as interesting on the compact hatchback.

It’s worth noting BMW won’t build all flavors of the X3 in the same place. While the gasoline and diesel models will come alive from Spartanburg in South Carolina, the plug-in hybrid is going to be manufactured at Plant Rosslyn in South Africa. Known as the X3 30e xDrive, the electrified derivative will enter production in October. The final example of the SA-built, previous-generation model (“G01″) recently rolled off the assembly line.

You won’t see this generation of the X3 with a coupe-esque roofline because BMW has already ruled out doing another X4. The company’s logic is that with the new X2 being so big now, there’s no place in the lineup for a middle-child Sports Activity Coupe. However, the old X4 is still around as the “G02” won’t go out of production until late next year.