BMW’s color palette has never been this vast, and we’re not just talking about special Individual colors. There’s a generous array of normal hues you can choose from, including this new Dune Grey finish. It debuted earlier this year when the fourth-generation X3 broke cover. BMW typically highlights this color on the sole M Performance model, the M50. Well, not this time. Here’s Dune Grey on a lesser X3 powered by a diesel engine.

It used to be called xDrive20d during the “G01” generation but BMW has now changed it to 20d xDrive for the “G45.” Sure, it’s a subtle change that only a few are likely to notice. It’s certainly less obvious than the nomenclature adopted by the gasoline models. As a refresher, the gas-fueled X3 has lost the “i” at the end of its name. There’s another change noticeable at the rear. The previous generation used to have visible exhaust tips but that’s not the case anymore, except for the X3 M50.

While the styling isn’t necessarily a major departure from the old model, BMW has applied enough changes to make the new X3 look fresh. Without the M Sport package, the luxury crossover stands out with its unusual pattern of the grille. The quirky kidneys are less obvious here because of the black finish. Depending on the configuration, the grille’s contour can also have a dark look.

If you’re wondering about the wheels, it’s a 20-inch set in 1036 M bi-color design. Customers can go a size higher or lower by choosing from 19- or 21-inch alloys from the configurator. Separately, the M Performance Parts catalog includes an even bigger 22-inch set. Additional options fitted to this X3 20d xDrive build include the adaptive LED headlights (with a matrix high-beam) and a sunroof.

Inside, BMW opted for a combination of Veganza (vegan leather) and Alcantara for the upholstery. From electric front seats to rear sun blinds, this X3 G45 comes in a generously equipped configuration. BMW doesn’t install the iDrive controller in any other model that runs on Operating System 9. It’s likely the first and last vehicle to combine the physical dial with the Drive 9.

From 2025, the luxury marque will begin the transition to iDrive X, which we already know will come without the rotary knob.

Photos: Samuel Zaťko for BMW Slovakia