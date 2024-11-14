The 2025 model year brought changes for both the M2 and M3. The sedan’s Life Cycle Impulse is immediately noticeable given the new matrix LED adaptive headlights. The four-door model we had the privilege of shooting also had the silver wheels introduced with the LCI. Painted in the iconic Laguna Seca Blue, the six-speed G80 had the silver M3 badge at the back. On the Competition models, the logo is black with a silver contour – as seen on the M2 sitting next to it.

That brings us to the G87, which BMW also says that it went through an LCI for the 2025MY. Twilight Purple joins the color palette along with several other shades. The sports coupe now has black quad exhaust tips as standard. A more important change is underneath the hood where the S58 pumps out 473 hp. Opt for the automatic transmission and the inline-six’s torque rises to 600 Nm (442 lb-ft). With the manual gearbox, the M2 sticks to 550 Nm (406 lb-ft) from the twin-turbo, 3.0-liter mill.

Neither the M2 nor the M3 is the best-selling product from BMW M. That title goes to the i4 M50, which purists would argue isn’t a real M. The electric M Performance model topped the M sales charts in 2022 and 2023, with all signs pointing to a similar outcome in 2024. The division carrying the “world’s most powerful letter” could end the year with another record after best-ever sales in 2023. Through September, BMW M deliveries are up 2%, reaching 146,574 vehicles.

Much like the M3 got the Competition Sport treatment last year and the M4 a few months ago, there will be an M2 CS in 2025. Not only that but BMW will also do an M3 CS Touring next year. We’re hearing the M3 G80 will remain in production until early 2027. It won’t be until July 2028 when the next-gen M3 G84 will hit the assembly line with a confirmed inline-six.

The M2 G87 is sticking around longer, with production reportedly ending in mid-2029. That gives BMW plenty of time to spice up the coupe. We’ve heard an M2 xDrive is coming as early as 2026. It could signal the beginning of the end for the rear-wheel-drive model and the manual gearbox. Logic tells us there will be at least one more special edition to follow up on the CS. Perhaps we’re finally getting an M2 CSL? Time will tell, but we’ll remind you the F87 did get the CSL treatment for a hardcore version that was never sold.