We’ve been discussing the BMW M2 xDrive for some time now, and our sources have confirmed its existence. Today, a second source has corroborated that the all-wheel-drive BMW M2 is indeed on the horizon. The familiar source, Ynguldyn, hasn’t provided an official launch date, but we’ve heard it could arrive in late 2026. However, there’s a potential downside that might not sit well with many BMW M2 enthusiasts. When the xDrive version hits dealerships, it might come with a surprise—possibly in some, if not all, markets: the discontinuation of a rear-wheel drive model and therefore, no manual transmissions for the M2.

The usual BMW insider doesn’t offer more details, but here is what we know. BMW M believes that an M2 xDrive (G87) will be a great year round car and could attract a new customer base to the popular compact sportscar. The only downside? Additional weight. Historically, the BMW xDrive system adds 50-75 kg (110-165 lbs) of weight. Given the G87 M2’s existing heaviness, this trade-off might appeal to some.

Naturally, it will come exclusively with an 8-speed automatic transmission, allowing BMW to unleash the full torque seen in the M3/M4 Competition xDrive models—650 Nm (479 lb-ft). With the BMW M2 CS already delivering around 518 horsepower, an all-wheel-drive M2 could see a similar power boost. Picture an M2 channeling that power through the xDrive system, taking its performance to new heights with the added traction from the driven front wheels. Much like the M3 and M4, the M2 would transform into a formidable machine with this extra grip.

In terms of design, don’t expect any significant visual changes—if any at all. No major facelifts are planned. While the M2 xDrive hasn’t been officially confirmed by BMW, there are currently more than enough reliable sources indicating its existence. And no, it will not be called the BMW M2 Competition.