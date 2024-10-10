If there’s one thing that annoys us about how BMW reports sales figures, it’s that it does not list M cars separately. Seeing the glass half full, we at least know how vehicles carrying the “world’s most powerful letter” cumulatively do every quarter. In Q3 shipments dropped by 3.9% to 47,057 cars. However, the high-performance division is still 2% up through September, at 146,574 vehicles.

BMW says strong demand for M2 cars is fueled by the M2 and M3 Touring. However, it’s important to mention that M sales also include the lesser M Performance models. In 2022 and 2023, the i4 M50 was actually the most popular product. Controversial, I know. M boss Frank van Meel recently told our sister site Bimmer Today the i4 M50 was the best-selling model from M through September 2024. Also an electric M Performance model, the i5 M60 is gaining traction as well.

Last year, BMW M smashed the 200,000-car barrier for the first time ever by delivering 202,530 units. With only a quarter to go until the year ends, 2024 could be another record-setting year given the 2% advantage through September. The new M5 models are unlikely to move the needle since deliveries won’t start until closer to the end of the year. 2025 will be the first full year for both the G90 sedan and G99 wagon.

On a related note, the BMW M boss just confirmed a next-generation M3 with a combustion engine. It’s unlikely to come out before 2027 or 2028. Around the same time, we’ll also see a fully electric M3 on the Neue Klasse platform. In the meantime, the current M3 in Touring guise will spawn a hot CS variant next year. As with last year’s M3 CS Sedan and the new M4 CS Coupe, it’ll be a limited-run special edition.

While the M division is having a great 2024, the BMW Group is not. BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce are all down through the first nine months of the year.

Source: BMW