For 2025, BMW finally addressed the criticism regarding the limited color palette for the G87. Several eye-catching finishes are now available for the sports coupe: Sao Paulo Yellow, Fire Red, Portimao Blue, and Skyscraper Grey. In addition, there are four fresh Individual hues: Voodoo Blue, Java Green, Grigio Telesto, and this eye-catching Twilight Purple.

BMWBLOG had the opportunity to spend quality time with one of the first 2025 M2s painted in Twilight Purple. Much like the other Individual colors we mentioned earlier, it’ll cost you a cool $3,000 to order the compact performance model in this shade in the United States. Depending on how the light hits the car, that exterior flaunts multiple tones, shifting from vibrant shades of purple and violet to almost black.

As you can tell, this 2025 M2 is special for other reasons beyond the look-at-me Twilight Purple color. BMW decked it out with some M Performance Parts, including a carbon fiber trim for the air intakes. It also happens to have a red tow strap and side graphics at the character line. There’s a decal on the hood, too. At the back, the quad exhaust tips are covered in carbon fiber.

Although BMW officially calls it a Life Cycle Impulse, the only real design change you can notice is the silver contour of the M2 badge. Ground-breaking stuff, I know. For 2025, there’s finally a classic silver wheel design for this 930 M set seen here in a bi-color look. Alternatively, an all-black version of the same wheel is offered. Inside, you’ll notice the flat-bottomed steering wheel with a red 12 o’clock mark – another novelty. The updated central air vents now have revised adjustment controls.

We had the chance to drive the 2025 M2, so watch this space to find out whether the extra 20 horsepower makes a difference. This Twilight Purple model had the six-speed manual but the cars with the eight-speed automatic make more torque now. BMW has tweaked the twin-turbo, 3.0-liter inline-six to 600 Nm (442 lb-ft), so you get an extra 50 Nm (37 lb-ft) from the S58.

[Photos: @fabian_kirchbauer]