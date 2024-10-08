Despite recent sightings of early prototypes, production of the next-generation BMW X5, codenamed G65, won’t begin until August 2026. This means most markets won’t see the new X5 until late 2026 or early 2027. In recent weeks, several renderings have surfaced, showcasing a design rumored to blend elements of the Neue Klasse Vision X Concept on a larger body. However, our sources confirm that while the new X5 will feature numerous Neue Klasse design cues, it won’t be a direct copy of the upcoming iX3, which is based on the Vision X Concept. The front-end will adopt some digital elements from the Vision X but will also include distinct features to set it apart from the iX3. This differentiation is largely due to the G65 X5 being built on BMW’s CLAR flexible platform, unlike the iX3, which will use the EV-first NCAR platform.

Insiders say that the 2026-2027 BMW X5 will move further upmarket, incorporating high-end features typically reserved for flagship models like the 7 Series and X7, such as automatic doors. Inside the cabin, expect to see BMW’s latest operating system—likely called either iDrive 10 or iDrive X—along with a Panoramic Vision display, an augmented reality interface, and a passenger-side screen.

We previously reported on the possibility of a passenger-side screen, and now we can almost state that it will debut not only on the new X5 but also on other models, starting with the facelifted 5 Series. Additionally, sources mention a new feature called the “Ceremonial Light Carpet,” which will launch with the X5 and iX5. While details are scarce, it’s expected to offer a unique visual experience for owners.

V8 Still Offered. In Some Markets

Under the hood, the V8 engine will remain an option for higher trim levels. Meanwhile, a hybrid variant will use the M60e xDrive badge, sharing its powertrain with the current 750e xDrive. On the electric front, the lineup will include models ranging from an entry-level variant to a high-performance iX5 M70 with at least 600 horsepower. All-electric versions will benefit from BMW’s new Gen6 batteries, which promise 30% faster charging, a 20% boost in energy density, and longer driving range.

BMW has already finalized the design of the G65 X5 and showcased it at a dealer event in Las Vegas earlier this year. According to insiders, the X5 was the standout star of the show, impressing attendees with its styling and features. As always, the BMW X5 and its electric counterpart, the iX5, will be built at BMW’s plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina.