Spy photographers have once again caught a glimpse of the highly anticipated 2026 BMW X5 (G65), showcasing the next generation of BMW’s best-selling SUV in the midst of development testing. This latest sighting takes place on the sun-drenched roads of southern Europe, where BMW’s engineering teams are putting the finishing touches on one of their most critical models: the BMW X5 M60e.

While the electric iX5 has been the star of many previous spy shots, this time it’s a plug-in hybrid powerhouse making waves—a vehicle designed to offer both high performance and enhanced efficiency. The BMW X5 M60e xDrive is set to bridge the gap between the conventional X5 and the full-blown X5 M, promising a blend of cutting-edge technology and thrilling driving dynamics.

High-Powered X5 PHEV

The new X5 M60e xDrive will be a crucial player in BMW’s evolving lineup, slotting neatly between the conventional X5 and the iX5 all-electric. It draws inspiration from the M760e xDrive sedan, with a focus on offering impressive power from its inline-six gasoline engine combined with plug-in hybrid technology. But this isn’t just another PHEV—it’s a serious contender with over 550 horsepower on tap, proving that electrification doesn’t mean sacrificing performance.

BMW iX5 M70 – The Most Powerful X5

However, the electrification story doesn’t stop there. This new X5 is part of a broader shift in BMW’s SUV range. Alongside the plug-in hybrid, BMW is also readying the all-electric iX5, which will debut alongside the new generation X5. With over 600 horsepower and advanced Gen6 battery technology, the iX5 M70 will represent the pinnacle of BMW’s electric capabilities, offering longer range, faster charging, and higher energy density. Despite being built on the same CLAR platform as its combustion-engine counterparts, the iX5’s next-gen battery tech positions it as one of the most advanced electric SUVs in BMW’s lineup.

For those wondering if BMW will still offer its signature V8, fear not. The twin-turbo V8 will remain available in the U.S. under the X5 M60 badge, but it won’t make the cut in Europe due to stricter emissions regulations. Meanwhile, for those craving even more power, the future G95 X5 M is expected to arrive later in the generation’s lifecycle, bringing the kind of extreme performance that BMW M enthusiasts demand.

With production set to start in late 2026, the new X5 and iX5 are shaping up to be key players in BMW’s ongoing transition towards electrification, while still maintaining the brand’s hallmark performance pedigree.

[Photos: Motor.es]