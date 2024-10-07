BMW is gearing up to streamline its design language with the introduction of the Neue Klasse models. While most current BMW vehicles sport a bold front-end and clean, angular lines, a more cohesive and modernized design will arrive with the Neue Klasse lineup. Going forward, even non-Neue Klasse models, including mid-cycle updates, will incorporate elements of this new digital design language. The interior will also receive similar updates, aiming for a more high-tech and similar layout across the lineup. According to a reliable BMW insider, the refreshed BMW X1 and X2 are slated for release in 2027, bringing with them updated exteriors and a significant overhaul in the cabin, including one standout feature—Panoramic Vision.

BMW periodically updates its technological packages (called Service Packs) to stay ahead of the curve, and these cycles are carefully planned. As a result, some models get the latest features immediately, while others need to wait until the next scheduled update. In 2025, BMW will roll out a major tech revision, with another slated for around 2029. The facelifted X1 and X2, arriving midway between these updates, will benefit from some of the new tech innovations introduced in the Neue Klasse range.

The Panoramic Vision concept has been in the works since 2019 in collaboration with Bosch, but its roots trace back nearly a decade. It aims to redefine the way drivers interact with their vehicles by creating a more intuitive, seamless interface. Essentially, it’s an evolved head-up display, stretching across the entire width of the windshield and displaying critical information at eye level for the driver. BMW says that the Panoramic Vision integrates advanced functionalities that keep the driver informed without compromising safety.

In an interview at the 2023 IAA Mobility show in Munich, Stephan Durach, BMW Group’s Senior Vice President for Connected Company Development, confirmed that Panoramic Vision would be available across all powertrains: “You’ll see it in every car, regardless of whether it’s a gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid, or electric vehicle.” This means that by the latter half of the decade, BMW’s revolutionary ultra-wide display will be a standard feature, ensuring a unified digital experience across its entire lineup.

There are no other details about the design of 2027 BMW X1 and X2, but we certainly expect to see some of the “phygital” design cues from the upcoming BMW iX3. So it’s fair to say that future BMW life cycle impulses (facelifts) will be more radical than ever before.

[Source: ynguldyn bimmerpost]