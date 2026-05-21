Thanks to BMW’s generosity, a pair of iX1s is now reporting for duty at the Incheon Fire Department.

Article Summary The BMW iX1s will be used for fire prevention patrols in the Incheon region.

The electric SUVs will also provide assistance for fire victims.

BMW previously donated seven X5s to the Seoul Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Management Headquarters.

It was only a couple of months ago that BMW donated a 7 Series to a vocational school in Germany, and now we’re learning about another act of charity. This time, two iX1 electric SUVs have been delivered to the Incheon Fire Department. The vehicle donation ceremony took place earlier this month in Michuhol-gu, a municipal district in the city located in northwestern South Korea.

The electric X1s serve as patrol cars for a variety of firefighting activities. Not only will they provide on-site support during worst-case scenarios such as large-scale incidents, but they’ll also be used for preventive patrols in fire-prone areas. The vehicles donated by BMW South Korea will additionally support the provision and installation of firefighting supplies for vulnerable groups.

These EVs will also help local authorities assist fire victims. In addition, the iX1 duo will support administrative duties and citizen safety education programs run by firefighting organizations dedicated to public safety.

BMW South Korea’s Previous Donations

This isn’t the first time BMW’s Korean branch has carried out an act of kindness. The company previously donated seven X5s to the Seoul Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Headquarters. In addition, it provided 1,150 vehicle-mounted refrigerators and coolers to the National Fire Agency for use at fire-suppression and emergency-response sites nationwide. For those X5s, BMW pledged to extend the free replacement period for consumables indefinitely.

Details about the iX1s haven’t been disclosed, but you’ll notice both feature the optional M Sport Package. The compact EV is expected to receive a major overhaul in 2027, when BMW aligns its smallest electric crossover with the Neue Klasse design and technology philosophy. We’ve already seen spy photos suggesting a full redesign inside and out, so significant changes are clearly on the way.

When the new iX1 arrives sometime next year, it’s expected to receive a substantial range boost thanks to BMW’s sixth-generation battery pack with round cells. The “NB5” is also set to gain the company’s iDrive X infotainment system, pillar-to-pillar Panoramic Vision windshield projection, and more. Coinciding with the electric model’s transformation will be a refresh for the regular X1 with combustion engines.