It’s been about a year and a half since BMW rolled out the XM Label Red as a more potent version of its controversial SUV. If you recall, the world premiere of the hotter derivative coincided with the launch of a special edition limited to 500 units globally. Better late than never, that fancier variant has finally arrived in India where only one vehicle will be sold.

Just like all the other 499 units, the unique XM Label for India gets matte paint from the Individual catalog. BMW’s most powerful production vehicle ever is finished in Frozen Carbon Black Metallic with contrasting red accents. The two-tone theme continues inside where the Merino Individual leather combines Fiona Red with Black.

No longer carrying the word “Red” at the end of its name, the XM Label rides on stately 22-inch wheels. However, BMW does offer an even bigger 23-inch set when you configure a regular XM. The India-bound example will be shipped to the country as a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU) as the XM isn’t built in Chennai.

As a refresher, the XM Label uses an upgraded version of the relatively new S68 engine. The twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 works with an electric motor to develop 738 hp and 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft). Despite weighing as much as the moon, the super-sized SUV still does 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 3.8 seconds. Flat out, it reaches 180 mph (290 km/h) with the M Driver’s Package.

The first model marketed as a true M with a plug-in hybrid setup has a lithium-ion battery pack with a usable capacity of 25.7 kWh. It carries enough juice for an electric range of 52 miles (83 kilometers) in the WLTP cycle. In the United States, the EPA has rated the standard XM at just 31 miles (50 kilometers).

Should you be interested in getting India’s only XM Label, it’ll cost you a pretty penny. Indeed, BMW wants the equivalent of $376,500 (31.5 million rupees). In the United States, you can have essentially the same configuration for roughly half the price since it costs “only” $185,925.

Source: BMW