There are some notable changes underway for the BMW XM. The former designation “Label Red” has been streamlined to simply “Label.” According to a BMW spokesperson who communicated with Motor1, the shift to the XM Label aims to simplify the name. Interestingly, there has been no official announcement from the automaker regarding this name adjustment.

Multiple Labels Were Initially Planned

Initially, BMW had outlined a series of special XM Models, encompassing names such as Label, Red Label, and Black Label. The omission of the Red designation may not come as a surprise, and it raises the possibility that future XM Label models could feature color-specific names. It’s also possible that the Label Red name was only used for the initial run of 500 units.

The BMW USA website is already reflecting the updated name. Additionally, an appealing discount of $9,900 is available for the XM, accessible through a loan credit regardless of whether buyers opt for financing through BMW Credit. According to information from various BMW dealer sites, this offer is valid from November 2 to November 30, 2023. Notably, this discount surpasses the $7,500 tax credit offered to lessees of the model.

It’s also fair to say that BMW XM Label Red may not win a beauty contest, but it is a remarkable performer. Propelled by a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 paired with an electric motor, it delivers a robust 738 hp and 738 lb-ft (997 Nm) of torque. The claimed 0-60 mph (96 km/h) sprint time is a swift 3.7 seconds, with a top speed reaching 175 mph (280 km/h).

The total price? A staggering $189,995 which makes it the most expensive BMW offered on sale today, if we were to exclude the highly limited BMW 3.0 CSL. Granted, it does come with a lot of standard features, including the option to pick your color with the help of BMW Individual.

[Source: Motor1]