The XM might be a dedicated M model and BMW’s most powerful production vehicle ever, but it’s no track car. The laws of physics forbid it from being a weekend toy at a circuit given its imposing size and colossal curb weight. This Label version tips the scales at over 2,700 kilograms or nearly 6,000 pounds. It’s more than twice as heavy as the other M dedicated model, the iconic M1 supercar.

Nevertheless, YouTuber Misha Charoudin was curious to hop behind the wheel of the BMW XM and see what the fuss was all about. The XM Label does pack 738 horsepower and a colossal 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft), so there must be a minimum of excitement while driving it. Despite the unfriendly weather conditions, the flagship SUV from Bavaria was pushed hard through the Green Hell’s challenging corners.

An experienced driver, Misha says the steering is surprisingly sharp for such a heavy vehicle. The heft doesn’t feel as bad as he was expecting thanks to the instant response of the electric motor. He didn’t go all out in the XM Label since the track surface was damp that day. On some sections of the Nordschleife, sleet is visible.

The SUV’s xDrive setup gave him the confidence to feel in control of the M mastodont even on a slippery surface. We can only imagine how great this plug-in hybrid V8 setup would be in a smaller, lighter supercar with two seats. However, the M Vision Next concept never came to be. It’s worth noting the electrified machine had a smaller inline-six gas engine instead.

A lighter BMW M car with the twin-turbo 4.4-liter “S68” engine and an electric motor is coming soon. The new M5 will inherit the XM’s setup. BMW’s super sedan will reportedly weigh 2,435 kg (5,368 lbs). If accurate, the G90 is going to be more than 260 kg (over 570 lbs) lighter than this ultimate SUV. An M5 Touring (G99) will join it by year’s end.

Source: Misha Charoudin / YouTube