BMW just made it easier to justify keeping your car at the dealer after the free maintenance runs out. As of March 1, 2026, any BMW or MINI that’s 37 months old or more automatically qualifies for the company’s Value Service Program — competitive, dealer-level pricing on common maintenance items, done by certified technicians using genuine parts. No exceptions based on model or chassis, no confusing gaps in coverage. The moment your complimentary maintenance period ends, Value Service picks up right where it left off.

It’s a direct play to win back owners who’ve been taking their out-of-warranty BMWs to independent shops. And depending on where you live, the pricing gap might be smaller than you expect.

What BMW Value Service covers and how to check pricing

The program is BMW’s answer to the age-old problem of owners drifting to independent shops once the complimentary maintenance runs out. The pitch is competitive pricing benchmarked against local market rates, but with certified BMW technicians and genuine parts. There’s also a 2-year warranty on parts, which is something most independent garages can’t match.

Services covered include the usual suspects: oil changes, engine air filters, cabin microfilters, front and rear brake pads and rotors, windshield wipers, and spark plugs — up to 11 services in total at participating locations. The good news on participation is that over 90% of BMW and MINI dealers are enrolled. Specifically, 94% of BMW centers and 96% of MINI centers are in, and more than 95% of those offer the full slate of services. So unless you’re in a particularly remote area, your local dealer almost certainly qualifies.

Pricing is transparent before you commit. You can check what a specific service costs by entering your VIN on the BMW Value Service or MINI Value Service website, or directly on your dealer’s own site. No surprises at the counter. The program also ties into the MyBMW and MINI apps, so you’ll get service alerts pushed to your phone when something’s coming due, followed by Value Service offers. It’s a small thing, but it removes the guesswork around timing.

One other thing worth noting: the program covers vehicles up to 20 years old, which BMW says puts roughly 80% of BMWs currently on U.S. roads within eligibility. ALPINA models are excluded from the program entirely.

Whether this beats a trusted independent shop in your area will depend on where you live and what they charge. But for owners who’ve been avoiding the dealer purely on cost concerns, it’s worth pricing out.