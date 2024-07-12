Unwilling to wait for the M2 CS coming next year? Swiss tuner dAHLer has developed its own Competition Sport flavor of the G87. Much like the hotter special edition we’ll see in 2025 from BMW M, this tricked-out sports coupe has extra power and carbon fiber. There are upgrades across the board, including custom wheels and a big rear wing.

However, the pièce de résistance is unquestionably under the hood. Behind the carbon fiber engine cover is a modified S58 tuned to deliver 621 hp and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque. The twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six has received an Eventuri carbon fiber air intake, upgraded air filters, and a stainless-steel exhaust. The latter comes with quad 108-mm tips featuring black ceramic coating and flaps to alter the soundtrack on the fly.

This M2 pampered by dAHLer has lost the original alloys in favor of aftermarket 21-inch forged wheels with a semi-gloss black finish. The new shoes come wrapped in 275/25 ZR21 front and 295/25 R21 rear tires. Alternatively, there’s a smaller 20-inch set with 275/30 R20 and 285/30 R20 rubber. To go along with the new wheels, there’s a coilover suspension developed in-house with height and stiffness adjustability. For something less hardcore, the sport springs lower the ride by 28 millimeters (1.1 inches).

The carbon fiber parts give the impression you’re looking at an M2 with the full arsenal of M Performance Parts. The car is more aggressive from just about every angle and has a meaner stance courtesy of the lowered ride height. Inside, dAHLer replaced the manual transmission’s lever with a short-throw shifter. The only other change in the cabin is on the floor where the mats display the tuner’s logo.

Overall, this is a well-rounded package with something for everyone. We’d probably skip some of the carbon fiber since they make the M2 G87 look like it’s trying too much. Having this kind of power in a relatively small RWD sports car with a stick shift must make it a hoot to drive.

