In the ever-evolving world of automotive performance, the BMW M3 has long stood as a paragon of sports sedan excellence. Despite debates over its design and heft, the current iteration of the M3 has proven its mettle. However, even among legends, there are those that stand out, such as the BMW M4 CSL and its more balanced sibling, the M3 CS. The latter, while faster and more focused, maintains an element of comfort that has widened its appeal, albeit at a higher price tag. It is perhaps surprising, then, that modifications are still fervently pursued. Enter Dähler, a Swiss tuning company that has recently taken the M3 CS to new heights.

Dähler’s modification starts with the heart of the M3, enhancing the S58 twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six engine from a respectable 550 horsepower to a formidable 630 horsepower, while torque has surged from 479 lb-ft to 546 lb-ft. This substantial increase in power is achieved with Dähler’s Stage 1 ECU software, which interestingly retains the BMW’s standard titanium exhaust. For those craving a more sonorous experience, Dähler offers an optional stainless steel exhaust system, designed in-house to deliver a commanding sound that meets the stringent WLTP Euro 6d-TEMP standards.

In terms of aesthetics and handling, the modifications are both subtle and substantial. Dähler chose to retain the standard 19-/20-inch wheels. However, the already aggressive vehicle’s stance was improved, thanks to the addition of four-way adjustable coilovers. The coilovers feature both low- and high-speed adjustments for compression and rebound. Of course, Dähler also offers a less aggressive setup with its Competition Line springs, which work alongside the standard dampers and include wheel spacers to lower the car by 24mm at the front and 3mm at the rear.

There is no news on the performance of this power upgrade, but it’s fair to assume that now the BMW M3 CS can run the standard 0-62 mph in less than 3 seconds. Of course, the power is still sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission developed by ZF. While prices for the new engine and suspension upgrades have yet to be announced, Dähler has ensured availability through a range of European suppliers for those interested. [Source: Dahler]