The patented pre-chamber system gives the S58 a second spark plug per cylinder, paired with new VTG turbos and higher compression

BMW will introduce a new engine technology called BMW M Ignite to all of its M six-cylinder models starting this summer, bringing a pre-chamber ignition system to the S58 inline-six fitted to the G80 M3, G82 M4, and G87 M2. Production of the M3 and M4 with the new system starts in July 2026. The M2 follows in August. Power figures are unchanged across all variants.

What BMW M Ignite Is

The system centers on a small pre-chamber built into the cylinder head above each piston, connected to the main combustion chamber through a series of overflow openings. The pre-chamber has its own spark plug and ignition coil, giving the S58 two ignition systems per cylinder.

At high engine loads, the pre-chamber ignites a portion of the fuel-air mixture first, sending flame jets into the main chamber at near-sonic speed. The result is faster, more complete combustion, a significant drop in fuel consumption under load, lower exhaust gas temperatures, and reduced knock risk. Under normal driving, the standard spark plug handles ignition as before. Alongside the pre-chamber system, BMW has revised the S58’s exhaust ports, camshafts, and pistons, and fitted new turbochargers with variable turbine geometry at a higher compression ratio.

Euro 7 Ready

The update serves two purposes. First, it helps the S58 comply with the Euro 7 emissions standard, which takes effect in November 2026 and imposes stricter pollutant limits across a wider range of driving conditions. Second, BMW says the fuel consumption reduction under high load is meaningful for track use — customers doing circuit days will get more laps on the same tank.

Pre-chamber ignition is not a new concept. Honda used a version of it in the 1970s Civic, and Maserati uses it today in the Nettuno engine. BMW’s implementation is its own patented design, filed in 2024.

Availability

All variants of the M3 and M4 — Sedan, Touring, Competition, xDrive, and CS — will receive M Ignite technology from July 2026. The M2 follows in August. BMW says pricing and output figures remain unchanged from the outgoing engines.