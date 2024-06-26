When BMW announced it would bring a new car to the Goodwood Festival of Speed, we immediately thought of the M5. Our assumption was accurate as the G90 will attend the annual event held in West Sussex, UK. Visitors are in for a treat considering the sports sedan will celebrate its dynamic debut. It’ll go up the famous hill multiple times a day. In addition, the seventh-generation model will be on static display at the BMW M stand.

BMW doesn’t go into details about the car’s specifications but most press images have shown the car in Isle of Men Green. We’ve also seen the 2025 M5 in a few official photos of a Frozen Deep Grey example with a matte finish. It’s one of the 150 Individual colors that will be offered for the flagship 5 Series Sedan. Logic tells us the luxury brand intends to showcase the car with all the optional goodies available at launch.

Expect to see the M5 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed with the carbon fiber roof, side mirror caps, and trunk lid spoiler. It might also do away with the standard compound brakes for the carbon-ceramic set with larger discs and gold-painted calipers. BMW has already announced M Performance Parts for the G90, but it’s unclear whether these goodies will be installed on the car.

This year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed takes place between July 11-14, and BMW will also display the first-ever X3 M50. As to what comes after the M5 sedan’s first public outing, the wagon might follow just a month later. BMW M has already announced plans to show a new car on August 15 at Pebble Beach. With the G99 coming to North America, it would make sense to unveil the car in California.

The sedan’s market launch in November will coincide with the wagon’s. That tells us the long-roof model’s debut can’t be too far away.

Source: BMW