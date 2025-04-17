It was days ago that BMW announced plans to host the public debut of the VDX at Auto Shanghai 2025. At that point, we wondered whether the Vision Driving Experience would still be draped in camouflage. Good news: We’ve now learned the radical concept car is heading to China without the disguise.

New teaser images show the bonkers test vehicle without any makeup. Since the premiere isn’t happening until next week, BMW isn’t willing to properly show the VDX. Photos depict the most powerful car the company has ever built, as it travels to the big event in Shanghai, which takes place from April 23 to May 2.

Think of the VDX as M’s interpretation of the Vision Neue Klasse, the sleek 2023 concept that teased next year’s i3 sedan. BMW has confirmed the production of a fully electric M3, but it won’t arrive until 2028. And when it does land, it won’t be nearly as extreme as this beast, not in styling, aero, or performance.

The VDX reportedly boasts a monstrous 1,700 horsepower from a quad-motor setup. That dwarfs the rumored output of the electric M3, which is expected to deliver less than 700 hp. Mind you, that’s still a notable leap from the 543 hp of the M3 CS. The upcoming EV M3, codenamed “ZA0,” is likely to debut “just” with dual motors. Meanwhile, if you’re not ready to part ways with gas power, the next-gen internal combustion M3, codenamed “G84,” will retain its twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six.

We’re honestly excited to finally get a proper look at the VDX and whatever else the M branch is cooking up for its first true electric performance car. Sure, we have M Performance EVs, like the i4 M50 and iX M70, but a full-blown M car with no tailpipes? That’s a first.

The VDX might be a one-off, but it’s a bold signal of what’s to come. With the Neue Klasse architecture set to underpin a wave of new electric models, it’s only a matter of time before M goes electric in a big way. And we’re here for it. Leading the way will be a sedan, although we’re hearing the iX3 is also getting the M treatment. Logic tells us Neue Klasse will open the floodgates to electric Ms.

Source: BMW / Instagram