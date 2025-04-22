By most modern car standards, the 2025 BMW M5 is a monster. With 727 horsepower and a staggering 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque from its hybrid V8, it’s the second most powerful BMW ever made. But in today’s horsepower arms race, it turns out power is not everything. Sometimes.

Enter the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with the Weissach Package — Stuttgart’s full-electric gran toruer. On paper, it should be the clear winner, thanks to its 778 horsepower which becomes 1,018 hp and 914 lb-ft (1,240 Nm) surge to all four wheels, with the overboost function.

A recent Top Gear video lays it all out with two drag races that showcase just how far electric power has come. Alongside the M5 were the 905-hp Lotus Emeya R and the Audi RS 7 Performance with 621 hp. The outcome? The V8-powered Bavarians, for all their fury and growl, didn’t stand a chance. Not against the two EVs, whose instant torque and traction leave even the most advanced combustion powertrains scrambling for relevance.

Let’s Talk Weight

What adds insult to injury is weight – or lack thereof. Despite being an EV, the Taycan Turbo GT is actually lighter than the hybrid M5. At 2,315 kg, the Porsche undercuts the BMW’s 2,434 kg kerb weight by nearly 120 kilos. That’s the mass of a passenger and a weekend bag – enough to make a real difference when milliseconds matter.

And they do matter.

Later in the video, the track test begins. Behind the wheel? The Stig. The BMW M5 clocks a 1:19.8 lap time – identical to its predecessor, the F90 M5, and equal to legends like the Porsche Carrera GT. That’s no small achievement, especially considering the added weight of the hybrid system. The car’s balance, agility, and sheer power are still formidable. But the Taycan? It sets a blistering time of 1:14.3. Five and a half seconds faster.

The verdict? If you want raw, relentless, record-breaking speed, the Taycan Turbo GT is the new benchmark. But if you want power, heritage, and V8 thunder wrapped in a more accessible package, the new G90 M5 still delivers its signature brand of high-octane magic — even if it comes second in a straight line.