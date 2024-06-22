It’s only been a few days since BMW took the wraps off the new X3 and the revamped crossover has already touched down in Bulgaria. Over 250 customers, journalists, and fans of the luxury brand were invited to get up close and personal with the “G45.” The local division had the opportunity to showcase the M Performance model (X3 M50) that will be available at launch.

This X3 M50 provides a powerful contrast between the Alpine White body paint and the matte black wheels. Those optional 21-inch alloys (Style 1037 M) are not the largest available since BMW told us there will be a 22-inch set. As standard, the high-performance crossover is fitted with smaller 20-inch wheels. In keeping with recent models from Munich, there are plenty of glossy black accents that stand out, including the grille with horizontal bars. Oh, and let’s not forget about the illuminated contour of the kidneys.

If you’re finding the solid white paint job a bit dull, there are alternatives. BMW plans to sell the new X3 with eight metallic colors. We’ve already seen the X3 M50 in Fire Red. Not only that but there will be more than 15 Individual shades available. However, special colors will be offered strictly for the gasoline, diesel, and M50 models. These flavors will be made at Plant Spartanburg in South Carolina. The X3 30e xDrive plug-in hybrid will roll off the assembly line at Plant Rosslyn in South Africa. Consequently, it will have fewer color choices.

BMW fits the X3 M50 with a standard quad exhaust system, echoing the smaller X1 M35i and X2 M35i. Lest we forget the new M135 has a similar setup. Going down this road might trick the untrained eye into believing it’s the full-fat X3 M. However, there isn’t going to be a true M version anymore, or so we’ve heard. Our sources close to Munich claim that the role has been reassigned to an electric model on the Neue Klasse platform. The next-gen iX3 is coming in 2025, with a true M likely to land a couple of years later.

Source: BMW Bulgaria