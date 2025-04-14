The all-new 2025 BMW M5 is here, and it’s bringing serious firepower. With a 727-horsepower plug-in hybrid setup, it lines up against one of its biggest rivals — the Audi RS7 Performance, which makes a still-impressive 630 horsepower from its twin-turbo V8. So, how do these two German super sedans stack up in a straight line?

Off the Line

The Audi RS7 actually gets the better start. It’s lighter, and its Quattro system delivers the power cleanly off the line. The BMW M5, despite all its hybrid torque, struggles a bit with wheel hop—probably due to the extra weight. So, out of the gate, it’s close. The RS7 hits 100 km/h in 3.42 seconds, and the M5 is right there at 3.41 seconds. But then the tables turn. Once the M5 gets going, it builds speed fast—really fast. From 100 to 200 km/h, the BMW crushes it with a time of 7.29 seconds, while the RS7 falls behind at 8.48 seconds. That’s where the M5’s hybrid system really shows its strength. In the quarter mile, the M5 crosses the line in 11.10 seconds, beating the RS7’s 11.29.

2025 BMW M5

Audi RS7 Performance

Power 727 hp / 738 lb-ft 630 hp / 627 lb-ft Drivetrain AWD AWD 0-100 km/h (62 mph) 3.41 sec 3.42 sec 100-200 km/h

7.29 sec 8.48 sec 1/4 mile 11.10 sec 11.29 sec Weight ~5,400 lbs ~4,500 lbs

One notable observation during the race was the BMW M5’s wheel hop off the line—a side effect of its higher curb weight and massive torque. While not severe enough to cost it the win, it does highlight the challenges of taming this 5,400-pound beast. The RS7, by contrast, launches more cleanly thanks to its lighter frame and consistent power delivery.

The 2025 BMW M5 may be heavier and slightly slower off the mark, but once it’s rolling, it becomes an unstoppable force. The hybrid powertrain not only boosts output but fills in gaps in torque delivery, giving the M5 a crushing mid-range surge. The RS7 is no slouch—far from it—but against BMW’s latest hybrid super-sedan, it finds itself outgunned. If the M5 was built to dominate the autobahn and crush the drag strip, consider that mission accomplished.