BMW took center stage today at the 2025 Shanghai Auto Show, introducing their latest tech marvel: the Vision Driving Experience (VDX). While first impressions often center around design, the true highlight of the VDX is beneath the surface: the groundbreaking Heart of Joy control unit.

The Heart of Joy isn’t just another ECU inside a car; it’s a leap forward, serving as the central “brain” of BMW’s future electric cars. Managing drivetrain, braking, steering, and recuperation functions, the system processes data an astonishing ten times faster than BMW’s previous architectures. The result? A new standard for BMW driving pleasure, power and efficiency.

Heart of Joy

This new supercomputer has been predominantly associated with BMW’s upcoming Neue Klasse vehicles, a term that we have come to equate strictly with the brand’s new electric-centric architecture known internally as NCAR. However, BMW clarified an interesting point today that broadens the scope of Neue Klasse: the automaker doesn’t strictly differentiate, in terms of EVs, between its flexible CLAR platform (used for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles) and the purely electric NCAR. According to a BMW spokesperson, this inclusive approach ensures customers receive a cohesive experience, blending the latest technology and design across the entire range, irrespective of the architecture.

BMW also says that the Heart of Joy will extend to future electric models based on the CLAR platform, including highly anticipated SUVs like the rumored iX5, iX6, and iX7. These vehicles will also benefit from BMW’s GEN6 electric motors and battery packs, promising notable improvements in range, performance, and charging capabilities.

Why this integrated approach? BMW’s strategy is straightforward: to eliminate product differentiation barriers, offering buyers a unified premium experience regardless of platform specifics. While the full details on CLAR-based electric models remain under wraps until at least 2027 with the debut of the iX5, enthusiasts won’t have to wait long for more insights. The upcoming Neue Klasse iX3 is expected to reveal even more about BMW’s vision in the near future.