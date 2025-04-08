BMW is showcasing a new design installation at this year’s Salone del Mobile in Milan, offering a closer look at the future of mobility through the lens of creativity, personalization, and technology. The exhibit, titled “Vibrant Transitions,” is open from April 8 to 13 and is set inside the historic Palazzo Borromeo d’Adda, where visitors can explore immersive spaces that reflect the design philosophies of both BMW and MINI.

The centerpiece of the installation is a series of thematic rooms that highlight how individualization is becoming a key part of automotive design. A newly formed cross-brand design team, working in collaboration with BMW’s creative consultancy Designworks, developed the exhibit to explore how materials, color, form, and digital interfaces can work together to shape future products.

Of course, it’s also about cars. One of the main attractions is the BMW X3 “Designer’s Choice”, displayed in the courtyard. This version of the new G45 BMW X3 is finished in a striking Frozen Tanzanite Blue paint, a deep matte tone that combines sporty presence with an understated elegance. The vehicle sits on large 21-inch 1037 M light alloy wheels in a two-tone star-spoke design, one of the biggest wheel options available from the factory. At night, the car takes on an entirely different character thanks to the illuminated Iconic Glow kidney grilles, which add a dramatic visual element to the front end.

There seem to be no other unique design interior elements, so you’re getting the very same styling and materials as in the BMW X3 M50. Speaking of the M Performance models, the new X3 M50 is powered by the B58 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine with mild-hybrid technology, delivering 393 horsepower and 428 lb-ft of torque. It sprints from 0 to 60 mph in around 4.4 seconds and reaches a top speed of 155 mph. Power is sent through an 8-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels via BMW’s xDrive system.

The latest Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) for the 2025 BMW X3 M50 xDrive in the United States starts at $64,700. It’s unclear whether this price will change in the near future due to tariffs.